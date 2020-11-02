Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E.coli Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology; End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global E. coli testing market is expected to reach US $2,527.73 million by 2027 from US $1,506.95 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The market growth is attributed to the key factors such as increasing E. coli testing, growing product innovations, and rising research activities. However, testing challenges is the major factor hindering the market growth.



The advancements in the healthcare sector have encouraged various researchers to develop different techniques to identify bacterial presence. The integration of biotechnology and medical device manufacturing has resulted in innovative techniques to identify the E. coli. Multiple companies have innovated rapid E. coli test kits that can identify the bacterial presence in a single day. In addition, the rising numbers of start-ups are involved in the development of such devices for the detection of E. coli. For instance, Hygiena, LLC, offers MicroSnap E. coli Test Kit that detects and enumerates the E. coli bacteria. The device is in the form of a pen that enumerates E. coli in 6 hours, without any specific sample preparation requirements. The company offers several variants of the device that can be used for different volumes of samples. The device can be used in applications such as raw material testing, manufacturing or processing plant monitoring, and finished product testing. Thus, such innovations are likely to encourage other companies to enhance their product development capabilities and launch innovative devices in the market. Moreover, various local and international companies are investing in product innovation and product launches.



The global E. coli testing market is segmented by technology and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, differential light scattering, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, chromatography, flow cytometry, gel microdroplets, and diagnostic imaging. The monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the immunoassays segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the E. coli testing market has been segmented into commercial or private labs, physician offices, hospitals, public health labs, and academic research institutes. The public health labs segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the academic research institutes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The US Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Water Affairs in the Ministry of Water and Environmental Affairs, and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control are among the essential secondary sources refereed to while preparing this report.



