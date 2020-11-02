New York, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Operation and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982083/?utm_source=GNW

• What is the scope in the market for new OEMs and other players to enter?

• What are the driving and challenging factors for the growth of the in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market?

• Which operation type is expected to lead the in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market by 2030?

• What was the market value of the regions in in space manufacturing, servicing and transportation market in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2030?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2030?

• What are the key development strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?



Global In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market Forecast, 2020-2030



The in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.26% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. North America is expected to dominate the market in 2030 with a share of 45.57%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2030 due to the increase in the investment and strategic developments of companies in the country.



The technological development and feasibility of on-orbit servicing, repair, inspection, and assembly have already been witnessed in the past decades.There are several factors that are contributing to the significant growth of in-orbit manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market.



Some of these factors include focused efforts by emerging space companies to develop on-orbit space capabilities, increasing efforts toward space debris removal, and increasing satellite launches.



Scope of the Global In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market



The in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as end user, operation, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the end users, which include commercial and military & government.The report also analyzes different operations that includes manufacturing, servicing, and transportation.



Furthermore, the service sub-segment is further segmented into life extension, de-orbiting, satellite repair and inspection, and relocation.



The in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.



Key Companies in the Global In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Industry



The key market players in the global in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market include Airbus S.A.S., Altius Space, Astrobotics, Astroscale, Momentus Space, Atomos Space, Chandah Space Technologies, D-Orbit SpA, Honeybee Robotics, Infinite Orbits, Orbit Fab, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SSL (a Maxar Company), Tethers Unlimited, Inc., and Made In Space, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• U.K.

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982083/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001