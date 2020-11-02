Vélizy-Villacoublay, November 2, 2020
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: October 23, 2020 to October 28, 2020
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|23-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|50,500
|148.1535
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|23-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|14,700
|148.2776
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|23-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|4,800
|148.3031
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|23-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|20,500
|148.2651
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|62,698
|146.8464
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|15,631
|146.7930
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|5,090
|146.7446
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|26-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|20,881
|146.9115
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|27-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|34,809
|145.6061
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|27-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|9,575
|145.7094
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|27-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|5,153
|145.8114
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|27-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|11,025
|145.7204
|BATE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|28-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|56,976
|145.7001
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|28-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|12,519
|145.7481
|CHIX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|28-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|4,335
|145.4626
|TRQX
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|28-Oct-2020
|FR0000130650
|10,777
|145.6556
|BATE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
;
