Vélizy-Villacoublay, November 2, 2020

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: October 23, 2020 to October 28, 2020

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8623-Oct-2020FR000013065050,500148.1535XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8623-Oct-2020FR000013065014,700148.2776CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8623-Oct-2020FR00001306504,800148.3031TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8623-Oct-2020FR000013065020,500148.2651BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8626-Oct-2020FR000013065062,698146.8464XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8626-Oct-2020FR000013065015,631146.7930CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8626-Oct-2020FR00001306505,090146.7446TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8626-Oct-2020FR000013065020,881146.9115BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Oct-2020FR000013065034,809145.6061XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Oct-2020FR00001306509,575145.7094CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Oct-2020FR00001306505,153145.8114TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Oct-2020FR000013065011,025145.7204BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Oct-2020FR000013065056,976145.7001XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Oct-2020FR000013065012,519145.7481CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Oct-2020FR00001306504,335145.4626TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Oct-2020FR000013065010,777145.6556BATE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

