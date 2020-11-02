Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laser Cutting Machine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The laser cutting machine market is poised to grow by $1.02 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on laser cutting machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process and rising demand for fiber laser cutting machines.



The laser cutting machine market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing investment in aerospace and defense industry as one of the prime reasons driving the laser cutting machine market growth during the next few years.



The laser cutting machine market report covers the following areas:

Laser cutting machine market sizing

Laser cutting machine market forecast

Laser cutting machine market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laser cutting machine market vendors that include ALPHA LASER GmbH, AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Conzzeta Management AG, El.En. Spa, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Manz AG, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. Also, the laser cutting machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solid-state - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Diode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALPHA LASER GmbH

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

Coherent Inc.

Conzzeta Management AG

El.En. Spa

Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corp.

Koike Aronson Inc.

Manz AG

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oysn0y

