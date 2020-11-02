Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Superalloys Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The superalloys market is poised to grow by USD 2.65 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on the superalloys market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the superior properties of superalloys and increased R&D on high-performance materials by end-users.

The superalloys market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the high demand for superalloys in the aerospace and power industries as one of the prime reasons driving the superalloys market growth during the next few years.

The superalloys market report covers the following areas:

  • Superalloys market sizing
  • Superalloys market forecast
  • Superalloys market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading superalloys market vendors that include Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Aperam, Carpenter Technology Corp., Eramet Group, Haynes International Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, IHI Corp., Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd., and VDM Metals International GmbH. Also, the superalloys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Nickel-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cobalt-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Iron-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IGT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial components - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape

  • Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver-Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Allegheny Technologies Inc.
  • AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV
  • Aperam
  • Carpenter Technology Corp.
  • Eramet Group
  • Haynes International Inc.
  • Heraeus Holding GmbH
  • IHI Corp.
  • Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.
  • VDM Metals International GmbH

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

