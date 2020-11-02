VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after the market closes.



A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, and Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/38330 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Friday, November 13, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.844.369.8770

Dial in number (International): +1.862.298.0840

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010

Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331

Replay Passcode: 38330

Playback of the conference call will be available until November 27, 2020. Playback of the webcast will be available until November 13, 2021. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the company’s website: https://www.fortunasilver.com/investors/financials/2020/.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with operations in Peru, Mexico and Argentina. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce silver and gold and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | T (Peru): +51.1.616.6060, ext. 0