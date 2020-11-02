MOSCOW, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq: HHR; MOEX: HHRU) (“HeadHunter” or the “Company”) held its annual general meeting on November 2, 2020. As reflected in the voting results below, all of the agenda items proposed for consideration were approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company personally present or represented by proxy at the meeting.



Regarding approval of the Company’s audited consolidated and standalone financial statements and the management report therein for the year ended December 31, 2019, the final voting results were as follows:

Votes for Votes Against Abstained 45,689,270 30 6,834

Regarding appointment of the Company’s auditors, the final voting results were as follows:

Votes for Votes Against Abstained 45,646,932 51,565 6,637

Regarding election of directors, the final voting results were as follows:

Votes for Votes Against Abstained 45,370,154 138,953 196,027

Regarding approval of director’s remuneration, the final voting results were as follows:

Votes for Votes Against Abstained 45,659,955 29,952 15,227

