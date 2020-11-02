Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental X-Ray Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Type; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dental x-ray market was valued at US$ 2,970.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,525.96 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027. Dental and oral disorders common medical conditions that affect people at least once in their lifetime. Mere toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement, and to worse, it leads to hazardous diseases such as oral cancer. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Study, 2016, oral diseases have affected ~3.58 billion people worldwide. Periodontal disease was 11th most prevalent dental disease across the globe, which further results in tooth loss. The prevalence of dental and oral conditions, such as tooth loss, dental caries, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties, are rising around the globe. Tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, and accidents are among the prime causes of tooth loss.



As per the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), in 2014, ~178 million Americans were without their natural teeth. Moreover, in the US, 40 million people on average are missing all teeth. The ACP predicts that the number is anticipated to increase in the next two decades owing to increasing prevalence of cavity and tooth decay. Further, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) report on Tobacco and Oral Health 2018, the inequities of the dental diseases still exist, and the burden of oral disease in countries is rising. According to the European Commission (EC), lip and oral cavity cancer is the 12th most commonly occurring cancer in the European Union (EU). The data by the EU also states that >50% of the European population suffers from periodontitis, of which ~10% have severe dental diseases. Moreover, The WHO also states that the periodontal (gum) diseases is a prominent cause of tooth loss, ad it is estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. Thus, the rising incidence of dental problems across the world is expected to support the growth of global dental X-ray market.



Support from governments is also helping their people to get treated for their dental problems. The dental issues are more common among children. Therefore, the governments are focusing more on schools for dental health awareness and testing. For instance, the CDC provides management and guidance for state and community programs. The program assists to plan, set up, and evaluate school sealant programs and to complement services that are provided by private dentists. Thus, government support is instrumental in the growth of the dental X-ray market in many countries.



The global dental X-ray market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and application. The market, by product, is segmented into the digital and analog systems. The digital segment held a larger share of the dental X-ray market in 2019, and it is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period The dental x-ray market, based on type, is segmented into intraoral X-ray and extraoral X-ray. In 2019, the intraoral X-rays segment held a larger share of the market. However, the extraoral X-ray segment is anticipated register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the market has been into medical, cosmetics, and forensics. In 2019, the medical segment held the largest share of the market, and it is also expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2020-2027. Moreover, the market for the cosmetics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period.



A few essential primary and secondary sources referred to during the preparation of the report are Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and Heart Care Foundation.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the dental X-ray Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Dental X-Ray Market - Key Takeaways

2.1 Global Dental X-Ray Market, Industry Landscape



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Dental X-Ray Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Dental X-Ray Market - Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Technological Developments in Dental X-Ray

5.1.2 Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases

5.1.3 Increasing Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Reimbursements

5.2.2 High Costs of Dental X-Ray

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Dental Health

5.3.2 Dental Tourism in Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Adoption of Advanced Technology

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Dental X-Ray Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Dental X-Ray Market - Overview

6.2 Global Dental X-Ray Market - Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Global Dental X-Ray Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.4 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Dental X-Ray Market Analysis- by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Dental X-Ray Market, By Product, 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.2.1 Dental X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

7.3 Digital Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Digital Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Analog Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Analog Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Dental X-Ray Market Analysis- by Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Dental X-Ray Market, By Type, 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.2.1 Dental X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.2.1.1 Intraoral X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.2.1.2 Extraoral X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

8.3 Intraoral X-Ray Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Intraoral X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3 Bitewing Market

8.3.3.1 Overview

8.3.3.2 Bitewing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.4 Periapical Market

8.3.4.1 Overview

8.3.4.2 Periapical Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.5 Occlusal Market

8.3.5.1 Overview

8.3.5.2 Occlusal Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Extraoral X-Ray Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Extraoral X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3 Panoramic Market

8.4.3.1 Overview

8.4.3.2 Panoramic Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.4 Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market

8.4.4.1 Overview

8.4.4.2 Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.5 Others Market

8.4.5.1 Overview

8.4.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Dental X-Ray Market Analysis- by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Dental X-Ray Market, By Application, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

9.2.1 Dental X-Ray Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

9.3 Medical Market

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Medical Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Cosmetics Market

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Cosmetics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Forensics Market

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Forensics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Dental X-Ray Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Dental X-Ray Market

10.2 Europe: Dental X-Ray Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Dental X-Ray Market

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Dental X-Ray Market

10.5 South and Central America: Dental X-Ray Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Dental X-Ray market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Dental X-Ray Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Dental X-Ray Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1 Dentsply Sirona

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Envista Holdings Corporation

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Planmeca Oy

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Carestream Health Inc.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Air Techniques Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Apteryx Imaging Inc

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Vatech

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Midmark Corporation

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Cefla s.c.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qb5po

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900