The global dental prosthetics market size is predicted to reach USD 9.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 6.09 billion in 2018. The increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases will have a positive impact on the dental prosthetics market revenue during the forecast period. The growing cases of dental caries and tooth loss will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

May 2019 – Institut Straumann AG increased its stake in the French Group Anthogyr from 30% to full ownership. Anthogyr develops, manufactures and sells high quality, innovative implant and CAD/CAM solutions.

September 2019 – Zimmer Biomet announced a multinational distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. for the award-winning iTero Element family of intraoral scanners. This agreement allowed Zimmer Biomet to expand its global footprint in the fast growing market for digital restorative dentistry solutions.





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Acquisition of Henry ScheininCliniclands to Back Growth

Henry Schein, Inc., an American distributor of health care products and services announced that it hasacquired majority of equity stake in Cliniclands, an innovative distributor serving dental practices throughout Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

The new development of Henry Schein can be an essential factor in boosting the dental prosthetics market trends owing to the variety of dental consumables offerings such as implants, prosthetic and orthodontic solutions as well as small and office equipment. Furthermore, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Stanley M. Bergman, said in statement.

“Cliniclands is a rapidly growing, successful company built upon a valuable business model. We are delighted to partner with the co-founders and the entire Cliniclands team. Our two companies have a shared commitment to the use of advanced technology to help our customers run successful, profitable businesses.





High Demand for Dental Products to Augment Development in Europe

The dental prosthetics market in Europe generated a revenue of 2.48 billion in 2018. The growth in the is attributed to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for dental diseases. The rising dental expenditure and utilization of dental services will aid the growth in the region.

The increasing demand for premium dental products will further enhance the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of dental caries and growing geriatric population. The growing disposable income will bolster healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Dental Prosthetics Market:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

IvoclarVivadent AG

3M

Planmeca OY

Dentium

Zimmer Biomet

BioHorizons

BIOTECH Dental





Global Dental Prosthetics Market Segmentations:

By Type

· Crowns

· Bridges

· Abutments

· Dentures

· Others

By End User

· Dental Hospitals & Clinics

· Dental Laboratories

· Others

By Geography

· North America (U.S. and Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

· The Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





