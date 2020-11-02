2 November 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of award for a 2D survey in the Asia Pacific region. The survey is expected to start in Q1 2021, with an estimated duration of 120 days.

SeaBird is a global provider of high quality marine seismic operations within the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow water 3D market The Company has a strong focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment, combined with cost efficient services to its customers.

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries contact:

Gunnar Jansen

CEO

Mob: +47 941 19 191

or

Erik von Krogh

CFO

Mob: +47 930 38 075