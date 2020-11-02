Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides in-depth analysis of the global cardiac ablation devices, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides analysis of the cardiac ablation devices market by value, by volume, by application, by procedures & by region. The report further provides a detailed regional analysis of the cardiac ablation devices market by value, by volume and by procedures.

Moreover, the report also evaluates the major opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global cardiac ablation devices has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current & future trends.

Some of the major players operating in global cardiac ablation devices market are Johnson & Johnson (Biosense Webster), Abbott Laboratories Inc., Medtronic Plc and Boston Scientific Corporation, whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Region Coverage

North America

APAC

Europe

ROW

There are different types of cardiac ablation procedures for the treatment of patients such as atrial flutter ablation, pulmonary vein isolation, supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) ablation, and ventricular tachycardia ablation.

The cardiac ablation devices market is segmented on the basis of procedures and application. On the basis of procedures, the market is bifurcated into atrial flutter ablation, supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) ablation, and ventricular tachycardia ablation, and on the basis of application, the market is divided into open-heart surgery, cardiac rhythm management and others.

The global cardiac ablation devices market has observed progressive growth in the past few years and it is expected that during the forecasted period (2020-2024) the market would further augment at an escalating growth rate. The global cardiac ablation devices market growth is anticipated to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as surging geriatric population, rising global healthcare expenditure, augmenting obese population, escalating prevalence of cardiovascular disease, increasing diabetic population and many other factors.

Though, the growth of global cardiac ablation devices market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are regulatory obligations and risk associated with cardiac ablation. Moreover, there are some trends that would support the market during the forecasted period are technological advances for catheter ablation and radiofrequency (RF) monitoring tool for cardiac procedures.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Cardiac Ablation: An Overview

2.2 Types of Cardiac Ablation

2.3 Atrial Fibrillation: An Overview

2.4 Limitations of Contact Mapping

2.5 Cardiac Ablation Devices Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market by Procedures Volume

3.1.3 Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market by Procedures (Atrial Fibrillation, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia)

3.1.4 Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market by Application (Open Heart Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management and Others)

3.1.5 Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market by Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW)

3.2 Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market: Procedure Analysis

3.2.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Market by Procedures Volume

3.2.2 Global Supraventricular Tachycardia Market by Procedures Volume

3.2.3 Global Ventricular Tachycardia Market by Procedures Volume

3.3 Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Open Heart Surgery Devices Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Cardiac Ablation Devices Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Cardiac Ablation Devices Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Cardiac Ablation Market by Procedures Volume

4.1.3 The US Cardiac Ablation Devices Market by Procedure (Atrial Fibrillation, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia)

4.1.4 The US Atrial Fibrillation Market by Procedures Volume

4.1.5 The US Supraventricular Tachycardia Market by Procedures Volume

4.1.6 The US Ventricular Tachycardia Market by Procedures Volume

4.2 Europe Cardiac Ablation Devices Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Cardiac Ablation Devices Market by Value

4.3 APAC Cardiac Ablation Devices Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 APAC Cardiac Ablation Devices Market by Value

4.4 ROW Cardiac Ablation Devices Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Cardiac Ablation Devices Market by Value

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Mechanisms of Cardiac Arrhythmia in COVID-19

5.3 Variation in Organic Traffic

5.4 Regional Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Surging Geriatric Population

6.1.2 Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.3 Augmenting Obese Population

6.1.4 Escalating Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease

6.1.5 Increasing Diabetic Population

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Regulatory Obligations

6.2.2 Risk Associated with Cardiac Ablation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Technological Advances for Catheter Ablation

6.3.2 Radiofrequency (RF) Monitoring Tool for Cardiac Procedures

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Players by Research and Development

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Medtronic Plc

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Johnson & Johnson (Biosense Webster)

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

