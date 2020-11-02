JSC Olainfarm has received Russian certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice which confirms the company's care for the quality system, including the maintenance of requirements for the production and quality control of medicines, and compliance with the market of Russia. The receiving of the certificate gives the opportunity for the company to fully continue operations in Russia, which is one of Olainfarm's key export markets.



“The company is taking care of the product quality compliance with both international and national standards, including the requirements of the European Union and Russian regulations. Receipt of the certificate allows the company to continue achieving its goals. Special thanks to colleagues who have been working long-term to ensure that the company is meeting the highest standarts,” says Raimonds Terentjevs, Member of the Board of JSC Olainfarm and Director of the Quality Management Department.

“One of the goals and tasks of Olainfarm is to build trust with customers by producing quality products in accordance with the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practices. Investments in the development and modernization of the company, as well as the work of all our team, allow Olainfarm to be among the pharmaceutical companies that received the Russian Good Manufacturing Practice Certificate in October. In 2019, 32% of Olainfarm's products were exported to Russia, in line with quality requirements and a high sense of responsibility for human health and well-being. Receiving of the certificate is especially important because that way, the company has a strategically important position by combining compliance with Russian and European requirements,” emphasized Milana Beļeviča, Member of the Board of JSC Olainfarm.

JSC Olainfarm is equipped with modern technologies and certified in accordance with the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practice of Russia and EU, the Environmental Management Standard ISO 14001:2015, laboratory standard ISO 17025, in separate categories – US inspection standards (FDA), inspection standards of Australia (TGA) and Japan (PMDA). The Russian GMP Certificate is issued for three years.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. The basic principle of the company's activity is to produce reliable and efficient products of the highest quality for Latvia and the whole world. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltic States, Russia, other CIS countries, Europe, North America, Asian countries and Australia.