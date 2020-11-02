Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Health Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Animal Type; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The animal health market is projected to reach US$ 119,570.99 million by 2027 from US$ 73,798.33 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the animal health market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases, rise in demand for proteinaceous food, and initiatives by governments and animal welfare associations. On the other hand, the use of counterfeit medicines, and high complexity and cost of animal drug development and approval processes are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The increase in the R& D activities are to serve significant growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



Increased urbanization and changes in lifestyle alter patterns of food consumption and are the major factors leading to the increase in meat and milk consumption, globally. Livestock products have emerged as a primary source of dietary proteins. With population growth and elevated living standards, rapid growth in the consumption of animal products has forced the livestock industry to adapt to this change and meet the expectations of society with improved-quality products. In addition, in South Asia, there has been a slow, but steady growth in the consumption of animal products, predominantly milk and poultry meat, while in East Asia, pork is the predominant product consumed. However, in China, the consumption of poultry meat and eggs has increased in the last decade. As per Our World in Data, the global demand for meat is growing: over the past 50 years, meat production has more than quadrupled. The world now produces more than 320 million tonnes of meat each year. Moreover, to fulfill the demand for protein-rich food, such as eggs, milk, and meat, the global emphasis has shifted over increasing the production of farm animals. However, due to the mounted risk of transfer of animal diseases to humans, the need for animal healthcare products has also surged at the global level.



The animal health market, based on product, is segmented into prescription and non-prescription. The prescription segment is further segmented into vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives, and diagnostics. Whereas the non-prescription is subsegmented into parasiticides, grooming products, and nutrition/supplements. The prescription segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. However, the non-prescription segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The animal health market, based on animal type, is further segmented into animal and companion animal. The production animal segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. Whereas the companion animal segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few major primary and secondary sources for the animal health market included in the report are Ministry of Agriculture, European Pet Food Industry Federation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Japanese Animal Hospital Association, and World Health Organization.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the animal health market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global animal health market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Animal Health Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Animal Health Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South & Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Animal Health Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidences Of Zoonotic Diseases

5.1.2 Rise in Demand for Proteinaceous Food

5.1.3 Initiatives by Governments and Animal Welfare Associations

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Use of Counterfeit Medicines

5.2.2 High Complexity and Cost of Animal Drug Development and Approval Processes

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Increase in R&D Activities

5.4 Trends

5.4.1 Increased Adoption Of Pets By People For Companionship

5.4.2 Public Private Partnership for Animal Health Regulation

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Animal Health Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Animal Health Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Animal Health Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Animal Health Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Animal Health Market Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Prescription

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Prescription: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Feed Additives

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Feed Additives: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Pharmaceutical

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Pharmaceutical: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Vaccines

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Vaccines: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.6 Diagnostics

7.3.6.1 Overview

7.3.6.2 Diagnostics: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Non-Prescription

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Non-prescription: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Nutrition Supplements

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Nutrition Supplements: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Parasiticides

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Parasiticides: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Grooming Products

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Grooming Products: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Animal Health Market Analysis - By Animal Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Animal Health Market Share, by Animal Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Production Animal

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Production Animal: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Companion Animal

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Companion Animal: Animal Health Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Animal Health Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Animal Health Market

9.2 Europe: Animal Health Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Animal Health Market

9.4 Middle East and Africa: Animal Health Market

9.5 South and Central America: Animal Health Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Animal Health Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Animal Health Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Animal Health Market, 2017-2020

11.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Merck & Co., Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Ceva Sante Animale

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Cargill, Incorporated

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Zoetis Inc.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Bayer AG

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Vetoquinol SA

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Nutreco N.V

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Virbac

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Elanco

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y5w3s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900