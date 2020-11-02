Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Utility Customer Analysis Ed 1 2020" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analyse the world population of natural gas distribution utilities by country and size. The purpose of this database report is to provide a tool to segment and target utility markets.

This database is designed as a practical resource for marketers of equipment, technology or services for gas transmission and distribution utilities.



If you sell any products, technology or services to utilities this database will enable you to target your market efficiently, whether you seek the largest utilities with expensive high-end systems or small utilities with low-cost basic products.



This database segments the world natural gas utility market:

4,089 million gas distribution utilities listed

380 gas transcos

582 million gas customers

A resource to target utilities by customer base

Save money by zeroing straight in on your prime targets, the utilities which purchase these and other products and services. Some products or services involve high investment and are designed for large utilities. Many more are in the intermediate or small range. Whichever category you are in, this database provides a basic marketing resource to segment and target your market. 380 natural gas transmission utilities and 4,089 distribution utilities are listed by country and analysed by size.



Globally, there are 4 gas distribution utilities with more than 10 million customers, 12 with 5-10 million, 602 with 1-5 million and 3,471 with under 1 million.



The report is presented in Excel with 12 spreadsheets: - two summarising the global data and analysis and one for each of ten regions; Europe, CIS, Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America.

