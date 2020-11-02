Pune,India, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global compression therapy market size is projected to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer will be a key growth driver for this market in the coming decade, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report. The market size in North America stood at USD 1.05 billion in 2018 backed by concerted investment in healthcare research and development by the private and public sectors.

The global disease burden of cancer, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), rose by an estimated 18.1 million new cases in 2018. Cancer therapy, especially for breast and prostate cancers, generally involves dissection of lymph nodes, which causes disruption in the filtering mechanism of the lymphatic system in the body. As a result, lymph fluid accumulates and causes massive swelling of limbs or tissues, a condition known as lymphedema.





KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

June 2019- Millican & Company announced acquisition of Andover Healthcare, a leading manu-facturer of cohesive bandages and compression systems spanning healthcare,

August 2018- Sigvaris announced the launch of new accessories and upgrades for their COMPREFLEX REDUCE product portfolio for use during the decongestive phase of lymphedema therapy.





Increasing Geriatric Population to Stoke Growth

The world population is aging at an astonishing rate. Demographic analysis of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) suggests that by 2050, the number of people aged 60 years and above is set to double, reaching 2.1 billion. Aging entails a host of health problems and vein disorders are some of the most common ailments that inflict older people.

For example, old age is a high risk factor for varicose veins as the wear & tear of valves in the veins causes the blood to flow back into the veins instead flowing towards the heart. Similarly, the incidence of deep vein thrombosis is high among the geriatric population due to reduced physical movement.

Thus, expanding aging population worldwide is expected to be a major demand-puller for compression therapies, thereby augmenting the compression treatment market growth.





Healthy R&D Funding to Fuel the Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.05 billion in 2018 backed by concerted investment in healthcare research and development by the private and public sectors. In addition to that, rising geriatric population and strong presence of global companies is anticipated to aid the region to dominate the compression therapy market share during the forecast period.

In Europe, the primary growth propeller will be the development and launch of innovative products by players in the region. On the other hand, steadily increasing number of patients with lymphatic and venous conditions is expected to augur well for the market in Asia-Pacific.





Focused Investment in Innovate to Heat Up Competition

One of the leading market trends for compression therapy is the high priority that key companies in this market are giving to R&D and innovation. This intense focus on creating novel solutions for increasingly complex health issues is enabling these players to strengthen their market presence and broaden their range of offerings.





List of Top Players Covered in the Compression Therapy Market Report:

• Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

• Smith & Nephew

• medi GmbH & Co. KG

• Arjo

• SIGVARIS

• Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

• EssityAktiebolag (publ)

• PAUL HARTMANN Pty. Ltd

• 3M





Global Compression Therapy Market Segmentations:

By Product

● Compression Garments

● Compression Bandages

● Compression Stockings

● Others

● Compression Pumps

● Others

By Application

● Venous Leg Ulcer

● Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

● Lymphedema

● Others

By End User

● Hospitals & Clinics

● Nursing Care Centers

● Home Care Settings

● Others

By Geography

● North America (the U.S. and Canada)

● Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

● Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East &Africa)





