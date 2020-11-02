Calgary, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is pleased to announce that Dr. Misheck Mwaba is the new President and CEO, effective November 2, 2020. Dr. Mwaba previously held the role of Vice-President, Academic at Bow Valley College since 2017. He will lead the College’s robust Open Doors - Open Minds strategy and continue to lead post-secondary collaboration across Canada to create a seamless pathway for individuals to upskill and reskill their competencies, creating an employable and knowledgeable workforce.

Dr. Mwaba, a proud Calgarian since 2017, holds deep ties to the community and a commitment to strengthening Alberta’s workforce. He is committed to challenging the College’s thinking for innovation. Before joining Bow Valley College, he was the Dean of Media, Trades, and Technology at Niagara College in Ontario. His professional experiences include designing experimental facilities and managing research and development projects at Atomic Energy of Canada Limited and teaching at several post-secondary institutions, including the University of Zambia, Eindhoven University of Technology, Carleton University, University of Ottawa, and Algonquin College. He is passionate about facilitating cohesive environments that enable collaboration and success in the workplace and is guided by a conviction to promote student persistence and achievement. Dr. Mwaba also currently sits on the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), which funds visionaries, explorers, and innovators searching for the scientific and technical breakthroughs that will benefit Canada.

As the economy recovers in the coming months and years, Bow Valley College is committed to getting people back to work quickly. The College provides educational excellence for the unemployed, the underemployed, those wishing to pivot mid-career and focuses on teaching job-ready skills.

Through Dr. Mwaba’s leadership of Bow Valley College, students can explore new and innovative ways to acquire the right skills to get hired. Dr. Mwaba’s focus will be eliminating barriers to ensure students have the best access to education while being recognized for their existing knowledge and experience to become successfully employed.

Leveraging and creating new partnerships will see Bow Valley College continue to further its Open Doors - Open Minds strategy, shaping the future of college education. The College continues to respond to workforce disruption in a way that supports both employers and employees.

Video message from Dr. Mwaba: Shorter version or Longer version

Dr. Mwaba’s bio can be found here.

About: Bow Valley College is Alberta’s largest College — with 17,500 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College is a leader in business, health, community studies, creative technologies, adult upgrading, and English Language Learning.

Attachment

Shannon van Leenen, Media Relations Officer Bow Valley College 403-671-3274 shvanleenen@bowvalleycollege.ca