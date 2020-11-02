WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cazena today announced the launch of the Instant AWS Data Lake. Production-ready in just minutes, the Instant AWS Data Lake is the fastest and most cost-efficient solution for enterprises new to AWS or struggling through months-long DIY data lake journeys. The Instant AWS Data Lake has been developed in partnership with AWS; Cazena is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner.
With the Instant AWS Data Lake, Cazena now provides a first-in-industry “easy button” for AWS analytics and moving enterprises’ AI/ML initiatives forward. The Instant AWS Data Lake is ready for analytics in minutes, without requiring operational skills or resources. All enterprises seeking to modernize around cloud data lakes can now securely and rapidly migrate to AWS, and benefit from the rich and continually growing analytics stack that AWS offers. Cazena’s Instant AWS Data Lake orchestrates and integrates myriad AWS analytics services – from ingestion to analytics – into a unified, easy-to-operate, and production-ready SaaS experience. This experience includes seamless connections with AWS solutions including EMR, Athena, Glue, MSK, S3, SageMaker, and more.
“Getting cloud data lakes off the ground continues to be a major source of frustration for enterprises,” said Prat Moghe, CEO, Cazena. “Production deployments often require a minimum of six months to get off the ground, and millions of dollars are spent annually on operations teams to build and manage them – if a business can recruit, hire, and retain this particularly scarce talent. Cazena’s Instant Cloud Data Lakes deliver a secure, hybrid, production-ready experience – with instant time-to-analytics – without requiring additional skills or resources. And we are delivering this SaaS solution at half the cost of DIY data lakes.”
“Cloud data lakes are increasingly the focus for teams building data engineering and data science. Modern cloud data lakes go far beyond storage and need to deliver capabilities for data ingestion, analytics, and AI/ML,” said Daniel Parton, Lead Data Scientist at Bardess, a business analytics and data strategy company using Cazena for cloud data lakes. “Cazena’s turnkey cloud data lake solution significantly reduces the time it takes to stand up a production data lake while addressing the complexity of managing the environment. Cazena’s ability to provide the Instant AWS Data Lake as a SaaS experience is particularly noteworthy for any enterprise embracing data science, machine learning and digital transformation.”
What is a cloud data lake?
Modern cloud data lakes are more than storage or cataloging – they represent the complete production analytical environment, from ingestion to storage to processing and tools. Cloud data lakes provide a flexible and unified analytical platform for enterprises that need to modernize their data environments and migrate analytical workloads to the cloud. Cloud data lakes are ideal environments for AI/ML, data engineering and other analytics since they support “beyond SQL” processing with multiple databases like SQL, Spark, Search, etc. Cloud data lakes complement cloud data warehouses which support SQL-only processing for BI.
The challenges of cloud data lakes
Enterprises continue to face several significant obstacles when deploying and managing cloud data lakes. A lack of skills remains among the biggest hurdles, and this often translates to months-long efforts to deploy production data lakes. Most of this effort is spent in bespoke DevOps around orchestration, identity management, security, compliance, and ongoing monitoring and operations of the end-to-end data lake environment.
Key benefits and capabilities of Cazena's Instant AWS Data Lake:
About Cazena
Cazena makes cloud data lakes easy for all enterprises. Cazena’s Instant Cloud Data Lake accelerates time-to-analytics and AI/ML from months to minutes. Powered by its patented and fully-automated Open SaaS Data platform, Cazena delivers the first SaaS experience for data lakes – zero operations required. Founded by Netezza leaders, Cazena is revolutionizing cloud data lakes. Experience your Instant Data Lake at Cazena.com.
