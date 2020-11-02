Atlanta, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altanta-based Global Strategic Accountants, LLC (GSA) team members joined national professional services firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) on November 1, 2020.

“Part of our three-year plan has been to team with another firm to continue to catapult the opportunities to grow, serve our clients, and create new opportunities for all of us,” said Matt LaHood, CEO, GSA. “We chose CLA from many suitors. I’m excited to say, we found the firm that aligns with our goals.”

GSA was formed in 2002 and is among the most recognized telecommunications consulting firms in the country. GSA has successfully enabled its clientele to break into and prosper in the ever-changing environment of telecommunications and information services within the U.S. and abroad.

“Matt and his team bring tremendous knowledge of the telecom industry,” said Jamie Henkemeyer, managing principal of CLA’s Atlanta office. “That knowledge, combined with an incredible culture, deep and trusted client relationships, and innovative automation capabilities multiplies CLA’s ability to deliver on our promise to the marketplace — to know you and help you.”

LaHood will establish and lead CLA’s telecommunications industry practice. “CLA’s industry-specific outsourcing practice is among the nation’s largest and most successful across the accounting industry,” said LaHood. “Together, we will create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place.

The 50+ GSA team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from their Atlanta location, increasing CLA’s Georgia team to more than 110 people.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

