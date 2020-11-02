Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, worldwide 5G infrastructure market is projected to showcase a hefty CAGR during 2020-2027, subsequently accumulating USD 47.6 billion by the end of the forecast timeframe. Upsurge in mobile data traffic owing to the proliferation of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, rise in machine-to-machine communication across several industries, and favorable government policies are the major growth propellants for the industry.

Further, technological innovations in telecommunication field, spike in demand for enhanced bandwidth with low latency for various critical applications like drone connectivity and vehicle to everything (V2X) are bound to accelerate global 5G infrastructure market growth.

Notably, with the advent of 3G communications, companies started mobilizing their workforce, followed by the arrival of 4G, which allowed enterprises to digitize their work processes and value chain. Hence, with each major iteration in communication technology, especially mobile networks, every sector of economy has undergone a digital transformation. This, in turn is positively impacting the overall 5G infrastructure market outlook.

On the contrary, security concerns associated with digitalization, along with recent supply chain disruptions, delays in 5G deployment, and ongoing China-US trade war due to the Covid-19 pandemic will impede global 5g infrastructure industry expansion over the forecast duration.

Communication infrastructure overview:

As per trusted records, small cell segment held the largest 5G infrastructure market share in 2019 and is likely to garner strong returns in the forthcoming years. The growth is creditable to increasing adoption of small cell communication framework in all types of 5G deployments as it offers comparatively higher mobile broadband speed than large cells in a small geographical footprint without compromising on all the basic functions available in traditional communication infrastructure.

Inflation in data volumes in tandem with continuous flow of information due to wide accessibility to VoLTE networks, rising interest in 4K recordings and VR, and increasing sales of smart & wearable electronics will further enhance the growth of global 5G infrastructure market from small cell segment.

Core network technology review:

Global 5G infrastructure market is categorized into software define networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV), among which, the latter segment captured majority market share in 2019. Benefits like easy usability and implementation of various network settings through a dedicated software and standard server hardware, adaptability, and optimal operational efficiency in remote areas are driving the demand for network function virtualization.

End-user scope:

Worldwide 5G infrastructure network market end-use scope is fragmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and government. Industrial segment led the industry growth in 2019 and is expected to follow the same trend in the coming years, attributable to emergence of smart factories facilitated by the rising integration of Internet of Things (IoT), machine to machine (M2M) communication, sensors, and self-healing network technologies.

Regional outlook:

As per expert evaluation, North America is the leading contributor to global 5G infrastructure market remuneration, trailed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing efforts by regulatory authorities like Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for use of 5G in the U.S., and strong presence of major telecom operators like Sprint Corp., Verizon Communications, T-Mobile, and AT&T are contributing to North America 5G infrastructure market growth. In fact, by January 2020, 5G network was already developed across 50 cities in the U.S. with Sprint and AT&T at the forefront of this development.

