Payments industry change continues at a pace like never before, with the industry growing exponentially year-on-year, constantly attracting new world players, and payments moving more and more towards seamless integration with mainstream commerce. Payments is now 'the place to be'; exciting times!

This summary serves as a backdrop to briefly describe what is happening in the Payments Industry and in some cases the macro Financial Services Industry in terms of articulating some fundamental shifts and the similarly fundamental culture transition that is required to 'think' to succeed in today's world. The subsequent parts of this report then try to bridge traditional and new thinking by objectively presenting relative comparisons of today's incumbent vendors and their products so that users selecting these parties as part of their future can choose the most suitable partner.



The Acquiring and Switching Vendor Comparison Report in its 11th year presents an in-depth objective analysis on the top 18 payments software vendors/products.

The Acquiring and Switching report gives you a detailed summary of each of the top vendors and their products in the industry, scores them on a variety of criteria, provides customer feedback and summarises it all in an easy to view, side by side scores comparison.

The report delivers to 4 points:

Market analysis Future proofing infrastructures approaches and techniques Metrics used to evaluate vendors/products in the new world Vendors and products results and side by side scores

This report gives you further insight into the incumbent acquiring and switching vendors and solutions who can play a key role as you address the opportunities and challenges of your future.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Snapshot

Report Summary

Scope and Purpose

Vendors Featured

Vendor Categories

Acquiring and Switching Summary

Method

Introduction

Shortlisting

Research

Analysis

Metrics

Assessment Criteria

Approach

Interpreting the Results

Company Status Considerations

Geographic Considerations

Technical Considerations

Company Size and Focus

Direct Geographic Presence

Combined Geographic Presence

Complementary Products

Card Issuer Processing Capability

Channel Support

Mobile/Omni Channel Support

Functional Configurability

Hardware, Operating System and Database Support

Message Protocol Support

Availability and Recoverability

Product and Company Reviews

ACI Worldwide

BASE24

UP BASE24-eps

Postilion Payments platform

BPC

SmartVista

Compass Plus

TranzWare

TranzAxis

Diebold Nixdorf

PC/E Server

FIST

Connex

IST/Switch

Cortex

HPS

PowerCARD

Lusis

TANGO

NCR

Authentic

OmniPayments LLC

OmniPayments

OpenWay

WAY4 SwitchT

RS2

BankWORKS

Tieto

Tieto Card Suite

Worldline

Worldline Pay

New Entrants

Coshine Solutions

EastPay

Renovite Technologies

Reno-Switch

Product and Company Summary



