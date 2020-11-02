Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acquiring and Switching Vendor Comparison Report (11th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Payments industry change continues at a pace like never before, with the industry growing exponentially year-on-year, constantly attracting new world players, and payments moving more and more towards seamless integration with mainstream commerce. Payments is now 'the place to be'; exciting times!
This summary serves as a backdrop to briefly describe what is happening in the Payments Industry and in some cases the macro Financial Services Industry in terms of articulating some fundamental shifts and the similarly fundamental culture transition that is required to 'think' to succeed in today's world. The subsequent parts of this report then try to bridge traditional and new thinking by objectively presenting relative comparisons of today's incumbent vendors and their products so that users selecting these parties as part of their future can choose the most suitable partner.
The Acquiring and Switching Vendor Comparison Report in its 11th year presents an in-depth objective analysis on the top 18 payments software vendors/products.
The Acquiring and Switching report gives you a detailed summary of each of the top vendors and their products in the industry, scores them on a variety of criteria, provides customer feedback and summarises it all in an easy to view, side by side scores comparison.
The report delivers to 4 points:
This report gives you further insight into the incumbent acquiring and switching vendors and solutions who can play a key role as you address the opportunities and challenges of your future.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Snapshot
Acquiring and Switching Summary
Assessment Criteria
Company Size and Focus
Complementary Products
Product and Company Reviews
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzjhvf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: