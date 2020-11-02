Pune, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital PCR market size is forecast to reach USD 799.1 million by 2026, attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide. Digital PCR is the biotechnological advancement of conventional PCR and provides a reproducible and sensitive method of measuring the amount of RNA or DNA in a sample. According to this report, the market value was USD 224.9 million in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. As per geographical segmentation, North America earned the largest digital polymerase chain reaction market share with a revenue of USD 96.5 million earned in 2018. This is owing to the high prevalence and diagnosis rate of infectious disease and the availability of better healthcare facilities in the region.





Significant Industry Developments of the Digital PCR Market Include:

January 2019 – A new series of digital PCR platform was launched by QIAGEN. This platform is based on the combined assay development expert technology of Qiagen and FORMULATRIX.

October 2019 – dd-Check STEC Solution was launched by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the detection of virulence genes from Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC).





Rise in Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to Aid in Expansion of Market

The increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases is a major digital polymerase chain reaction market growth driver. In addition to this, the advancement in medical technology and introduction of innovative devices for therapeutic purposes will also aid in expansion of the market in the coming years. These innovative devices include crystal dPCR, beam dPCR chip-based digital PCR, and droplet digital PCR.

On the other side, high cost of digital polymerase chain reaction installation may pose a major challenge to the market growth. This, coupled with the lack of awareness about the availability of treatment options, especially in developing and under-developed nations, may hamper the overall market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the gradual shift towards chip-based dPCR from droplet dPCR by healthcare providers is expected to boost the market in the coming years.





Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to help Asia Pacific Register Faster CAGR by 2026

In addition, there is high awareness among people about the availability of advanced dPCR devices as treatment options in the developed nations of the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of various cancer cases and metabolic diseases are also boosting the regional market.





Bio-Rad, Sysmex Inostics, and Thermo Fisher to Hold Dominant Shares with Diverse Portfolio

The global digital PCR market is consolidated in nature owing to the presence of many players. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sysmex Inostics, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., are holding majority shares in the market on account of their diverse portfolio of chip-based digital PCR and droplet digital PCR and continuous launch of innovative technologies by these companies at large.

Other players operating in this market are emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, or other collaborative methods to attract high digital PCR market revenue and attain a significant position in the market in the coming years.





List of Manufacturers in the Digital PCR Market include:

Qiagen JN Medsys Merck KGaA Fluidign Corporation Stilla Technologies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Sysmex Inostics Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Other Players







Global Digital PCR Market Segmentation:

By Type

· Droplet Digital PCR

· Chip-based Digital PCR

· Others

By Product

· Instruments

· Reagents & Consumables

By Indication

· Infectious Diseases

· Oncology

· Genetic Disorders

· Others

By End User

· Hospitals & Clinics

· Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

· Diagnostic Centers

· Academic & Research Organization

By Geography

· North America (the U.S. and Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)





