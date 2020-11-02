Pune, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hormone replacement therapy market size is predicted to reach USD 20.76 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of hormone-related disorders in both men and women of different age groups will spur demand for hormone replacement therapy, which in turn, will boost the hormone replacement therapy market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing prevalence of disorders such as growth deficiency, thyroid disorders, and others will create new sales opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 6.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of menopause disorders and growing incidence of hormone deficiency disorders. Key Prominent Players Covered in the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Research Report Are Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Merck KGaA, Endo Pharmaceuticals Solutions Inc., Allergan, Eli Lilly and Company, Mithra Pharmaceuticals and other key market players.





KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2020 – CurieMD, telehealth platform launched menopause hormone replacement therapy management through telehealth service which offers women remote consultation, mail-order prescription, and consumer video consultation with midlife health practitioners for the consultation.

October 2018 – TherapeuticsMD, Inc., the company mainly focuses on women’s health, announced FDA approval of bijuva consisting of estradiol and progesterone combination capsules for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms during moderate to severe menopause disorders.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hormone-replacement-therapy-hrt-market-102543





The market size stood at USD 13.00 billion in 2018. The global hormone replacement therapy market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about market status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analysed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hormone-replacement-therapy-hrt-market-102543





Approval of Lupin’s Hypothyroidism Treatment Drug by USFDA to Bolster Growth

Lupin Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India announced that it has received the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the tablets for its Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP, 25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, 112 mcg, 125 mcg, 137 mcg, 150 mcg, 175 mcg, 200 mcg, and 300 mcg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of AbbVie, Inc’s Synthroid Tablets, 25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, 112 mcg, 125 mcg, 137 mcg, 150 mcg, 175 mcg, 200 mcg, and 300 mcg.

The approval of the novel drugs by the USFDA will be a critical factor in boosting the hormone replacement therapy market revenue during the forecast period due to its use as replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism. Moreover, Lupin’s spokesperson said in statement, “The product is a generic version of AbbVie Inc's Synthroid tablets in the same strengths.





Quick Buy - Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102543





High Rate Of Hormone Deficiency Disorders to Facilitate Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 6.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of menopause disorders and growing incidence of hormone deficiency disorders.

The increasing awareness regarding the therapies among patients will also support growth in the region. Europe is expected to account for a high share in the forthcoming years owing to the surge in hormonal disorders in women. The increasing cases of menopausal disorders and geriatric population suffering from the hypothyroidism will fuel demand for hormone replacement therapy in the region.





The Report List the Main Companies in the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Merck KGaA

Endo Pharmaceuticals Solutions Inc.

Allergan

Eli Lilly and Company

Mithra Pharmaceuticals





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hormone-replacement-therapy-hrt-market-102543





Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Segmentations:

By Therapy Type

• Estrogen and combinations replacement

• Thyroid replacement

• Growth replacement

• Testosterone

By Indication

• Menopause

• Hypothyroidism

• Male hypogonadism

• Growth hormone deficiency

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Transdermal

• Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies & Stores

• Online Pharmacies

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hormone-replacement-therapy-hrt-market-102543





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Hormonal Contraceptives Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Pills, Injectable, Vaginal Rings, Intrauterine Devices, Implants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Mobility Scooter Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Wheels (3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, and Others) End-user (Personal User and Institutional User) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Foley Catheter Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Two-way, Three-way, and Four-way), By Material (Latex, and Silicone), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Surgery, and Others) By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Long-term Care Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Incontinence Care Products Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Non-Absorbents (Catheters, Slings, Drainage Bags, Stimulation Devices, and Others) and Absorbents (Underwear & Briefs, Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors, and Pads & Guards)], By Gender (Male and Female), By Usage (Reusable and Disposable), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Ulcer Type (Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4), By Product (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



