Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Green Building Materials estimated at US$238 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$425.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Insulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$71.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Exterior Siding segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The Green Building Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$84.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
In the global framing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$71.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$60.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13% CAGR through the analysis period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Climate Change and Spiraling Energy Prices Transform Green Buildings from Niche to Mainstream
- Green Building Materials: Future of Sustainable & Green Building Construction
- Major Green Building Trends & Drivers Summarized
- LEED Rated Buildings
- Net Zero Energy (NZE) Buildings
- Urbanization
- Adoption of Solar
- Passive Design
- Green Retrofits and Re-Modeling
- Sustainable Materials
- Water Conservation
- Smart or Intelligent Buildings
- Healthier Buildings
- Green Path to Future
- Traditional Materials
- Green Building Products and Technologies: An Overview
- Rising Energy Consumption and Growing Environmental Consciousness Drive Widespread Adoption of Green Building Materials
- Global Market Outlook
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Green Building Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Prominence of Energy Efficient Smart and Green Buildings Drive Strong Demand for Green Building Materials
- Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Green Building Materials
- Residential Construction Sector: Trend Favors Small & Green Homes
- Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Benefit Market Prospects
- Greening of Corporate Real Estate: Facing Hurdles in Achieving Green Building Certification
- Sustainability in Warehouse Designs: Immense Benefits
- Stringent Regulatory Standards and Building Codes Favor Demand for Green Concrete
- Reduced CO2 Emissions and Enhanced Strength Drive Steady Penetration of Green Cement in Sustainable Construction
- Consumers Recognize Energy Saving Properties of Low-E Glass
- Energy-Saving Glass in Windows to Deliver Favorable Economic Returns
- Growing Need to Achieve Sustainability and Cost Savings Propels Demand for Green Roofing
- Green Roofing Technologies Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
- Critical Need to Prevent Energy Loss and Raise Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Insulation Technologies
- Passive House Standards: The Future of Building Insulation
- Aerogels: A Green Insulation Material for Creating Multifunctional Insulation Products
- Usage of Recycled Raw Materials in Insulation Products Surges
- Insulation Market to Gain from Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets
- Green Building Construction and Retrofit Activities Offer Growth Opportunities for Energy-Efficient Lighting Fixtures
- Rising Environmental Concerns Drive Demand for Recyclable Options
- Green Flooring Made of Renewable Resources Garner Significant Interest
- The 'Green' Image of Wood Flooring Drives Demand Growth
- Building Resilience: The Next Big Thing in Sustainable Building Construction
- Key Considerations in Building Resilient Homes
- The 'Go Green' Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing
- Growing Demand for Rapidly Renewable Materials
- Chemical Producers Gain from Green Concept
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization
- Population Growth
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Cool Concrete: A Means to Mitigate Urban Heat Island Effect
- Innovations that Increase Sustainability Quotient of Ceramic Tiles
- Top "Greening" Innovations: A Review
