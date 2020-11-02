Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pay TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pay TV market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Pay television (TV) refers to a consumer subscription-based television broadcasting service. It is usually accessed through a cable, satellite or an internet protocol (IP) TV, in which the viewer subscribes to bundled content and leases a propriety coaxial cable or satellite dish network set-top box. Each set-top box is installed with encrypted signals to prevent the theft of services. Apart from television channels, it provides other interactive services, such as TV shopping, gaming, video-on-demand and multi-room charging. It also offers various other benefits, such as a single convergent stack for end-to-end solutions that combine customer management, billing, payment and ordering functionalities, high cost-effectiveness, scalability and transparency of operations.



Rapid urbanization, along with the widespread adoption of integrated broadband broadcasting (IBB) system, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pay TV service providers offer a combination of broadband and broadcast services to ensure efficient distribution of mass and personalized content for the consumers. Furthermore, the increasing availability of high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) content through satellite networks is also driving the market growth.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of data analytics to gain insights regarding public preferences, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Channels that cater to specific audiences use user-generated subscriptions and advertisements integrated with analytical and cloud computing solutions to provide improved content results and leverage the 'as-a-service' business model. This, along with the availability of value-added services and 5G internet connectivity at cost-effective prices, is anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pay TV market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pay TV market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, technology type and application.



Breakup by Type:

Postpaid

Prepaid

Breakup by Technology Type:

Cable TV

DTT and Satellite TV

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)



Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bharti Airtel Limited, DIRECTV (AT&T Communications), Dish Network Corporation, DishTV India, Fetch TV Pty Limited (Astro All Asia Networks), Foxtel ( News Corp.), Rostelecom PJSC, Tata Sky and Tricolor TV.



