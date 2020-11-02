Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive 48 Volt Battery System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market is growing at a CAGR of 52.1% during 2019-2027. Some of the factors like, stringent emission regulations, and increasing trend towards the implementation of fast-charging batteries are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of implementation is likely to hinder market growth.



Automotive 48-volt battery systems are cost-efficient hybrid solutions as compared to conventional battery electric vehicles to decrease discharge. This automotive 48-volt battery system delivers four-times the power of a 12-volt battery. The 48 volt battery system has been widely adopted in mild hybrid vehicles.



Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period due to the high combination of the 48-volt battery system in passenger cars such as Buick LaCrosse and Renault Scenic. BMW and Audi are expected to integrate the 48-volt battery systems in some of their models.



By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it is the manufacturer of the most luxurious and performance-driven vehicles. Furthermore, most manufacturers of 48-volt battery systems have their occurrence in Europe, which is estimated to increase the 48-volt battery system market in the region during the forecast period.



Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market include Aptiv PLC, BorgWarner, Continental, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, Furukawa Electric, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch, Valeo, Vicor and ZF Friedrichshafen.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 48-volt Lithium Ion Battery

5.3 Power Distribution Box

5.4 AC/DC Inverter

5.5 Battery Controller



6 Global Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market, By Electric Vehicle

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

6.3 Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV)

6.4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

6.5 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



7 Global Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

7.4 Passenger Vehicle



8 Global Automotive 48 Volt Battery System Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Aptiv PLC

10.2 BorgWarner

10.3 Continental

10.4 East Penn Manufacturing

10.5 EnerSys

10.6 Furukawa Electric

10.7 GS Yuasa

10.8 Hitachi

10.9 Johnson Controls

10.10 Robert Bosch

10.11 Valeo

10.12 Vicor

10.13 ZF Friedrichshafen



