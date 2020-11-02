Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Light Cure Equipment (Dental Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Light Cure Equipment market for the year 2020 and beyond. Dental curing lights are used for polymerization of light cure resin composites. These devices can be used to cure a wide range of dental materials that are light curable. The light that is used ranges within the visible blue light spectrum. The wavelength of the light emitted varies from one device to another based on the need, although LED based devices can allow the user to adjust this. Dentists are also opting for devices that offer flexibility during procedures in order to thoroughly cure the resin, as well as smaller devices.
This Market Analysis and Forecast Model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within a specific therapeutic area. Each model is segmented further to provide granularity and pertinent data for respective markets. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, and company share analysis. Epidemiology based indications are provided with procedure volumes. All the models are color-coded and fully-sourced, moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Currently marketed Dental Light Cure Equipment market and evolving competitive landscape -
Scope
This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -
The model will enable you to -
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqisvl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: