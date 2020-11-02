Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Light Cure Equipment (Dental Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Light Cure Equipment market for the year 2020 and beyond. Dental curing lights are used for polymerization of light cure resin composites. These devices can be used to cure a wide range of dental materials that are light curable. The light that is used ranges within the visible blue light spectrum. The wavelength of the light emitted varies from one device to another based on the need, although LED based devices can allow the user to adjust this. Dentists are also opting for devices that offer flexibility during procedures in order to thoroughly cure the resin, as well as smaller devices.



This Market Analysis and Forecast Model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within a specific therapeutic area. Each model is segmented further to provide granularity and pertinent data for respective markets. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, and company share analysis. Epidemiology based indications are provided with procedure volumes. All the models are color-coded and fully-sourced, moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Currently marketed Dental Light Cure Equipment market and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Dental Light Cure Equipment market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Scope



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Dental Light Cure Equipment marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets

The model will enable you to -

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Dental Light Cure Equipment market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Dental Light Cure Equipment market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Dental Light Cure Equipment market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Dental Light Cure Equipment market from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



Companies Mentioned

3M Co

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Kerr Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc

