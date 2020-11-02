Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brushless DC Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global brushless DC motors market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Brushless DC (BLDC) motors, also known as electronically commutated motors (ECMs), are powered by direct current (DC) using an inverter or switching power supply. A closed-loop controller converts the DC electric current into alternating current (AC) to drive these motors. BLDC motors comprise rotors, stators, sensors and permanent magnets that provide high power, speed and electronic control as compared to their brushed counterparts. These motors are efficient and durable, and generate less noise and require low energy while offering maximum rotational force (torque). Consequently, they are extensively employed in the industrial machinery, automotive, electronics, aviation and healthcare industries.
The rising trend of industrial automation and the growing popularity of miniature electronic devices are among the key factors bolstering the global BLDC motors market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus on minimizing the environmental footprint is escalating the adoption of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which, in turn, is influencing the demand for BLDC motors positively. Apart from this, the escalating sales of vehicles with advanced features, such as motorized seats, adjustable mirrors and sunroof systems, is bolstering the growth of the market.
Furthermore, the rising trend of high-tech electronics, such as drones and mobility scooters, and the introduction of sensor-less BLDC motors, are also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the increasing need for hospital care services have escalated the demand for BLDC motors worldwide for manufacturing wheelchairs, respirators, ventilators, hospital beds, blood analyzers, air filtration devices and personal protective equipment (PPE). Looking forward, the publisher expects the global brushless DC motors market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global brushless DC motors market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, power rating and end use industry.
Breakup by Product Type:
Breakup by Power Rating:
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Breakup by Region:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, The Faulhaber Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon Motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi, Moog Inc., Nidec Corporation and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Brushless DC Motors Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Power Rating
7.1 0 to 750 Watts
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 750 Watts to 3 kW
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 3 kW to 75 kW
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Above 75 kW
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Industrial Machinery
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Consumer Electronics
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Healthcare
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Aerospace and Defense
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 AMETEK Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 Arc Systems Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Buhler Motor GmbH
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 The Faulhaber Group
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Johnson Electric Holdings
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Maxon Motor AG
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 MinebeaMitsumi
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Moog Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Nidec Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
