Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Flow Controller Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type, Material, Media, Connectivity Technology, Flow Measurement (Low, Medium, High), Application, End-Use Industry (Semiconductors, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth of the mass flow controller market is mainly driven by growing demand for mass flow controllers in the semiconductors industry, surging demand for intelligent flow meters in the chemicals and water & wastewater industries, and increasing demand for mass flow controllers in fuel cells for renewable energy applications. Growing opportunities in pharmaceutical and medical equipment and increasing demand for mass flow controllers for space applications provide lucrative opportunities for players in the mass flow controller market.

Fluid & gas processing and control application accounted for the largest share of the mass flow controller market in 2018. Mass flow controllers play an essential role in the fluid & gas processing and control application to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases. A mass flow controller is designed and calibrated to control a specific type of liquid or gas at a particular range of flow rates. It is used to pass media at specific pressure rates to efficiently complete the mainstream production process. Monitoring and controlling pressure rates of media is the most critical factor in the fluid & gas processing and control application.

Low flow rate mass flow controllers are used in industries, namely, semiconductors, chemicals, and food & beverages, for various critical applications in which high precision and stability are essential. For example, in laboratory research processes of the chemicals industry, various sub-processes such as testing and heat treatment need low flow rate mass flow controllers. Also, in the semiconductor chip manufacturing for the doping process, it is essential to control the flow of deposition media at a very low flow rate. Owing to the growth of the market for low flow rate mass flow controllers, many companies are investing in its development.





Mass flow controllers are used for various critical applications, such as wafer cleaning, thin film deposition, PCB treatment, chemical vapor deposition, and gas and spray coating in the semiconductors industry. A few processes require mass flow controllers capable of accurately measuring and controlling low flow rates. For example, in the precision coating application, gas and liquid flow control are adjusted according to the requirement of coating thickness. Mass flow controllers used in the semiconductors industry are highly efficient and effective as these controllers manage the overall flow of media/materials that are used to manufacture various elements, such as wafers and chips, in the semiconductors industry.

The mass flow controller market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to dominate the market due to factors such as increasing population, emerging economies, and rising adoption of mass flow controllers across different end-use industries, such as semiconductors, oil & gas, medical, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Increasing investments in the semiconductors industry and rising demand for efficient devices for measurement and control, and industrial automation are among the major factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Most of the key players operating in the mass flow controller market have their production capacity in APAC as the production cost in this region is lower than that of other regions. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the manufacturing sector of APAC. As the neighboring countries are linked to one another through trade relations and supply chain, the entire region is affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.





