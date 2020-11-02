BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per GME analysis, the Global Baby Sleep Monitoring Market with a CAGR value of 9.5%, will foresee a positive rise from 2020 to 2026. The rising trend of nuclear family and parents/attendants/ mothers staying away from home for work will propel the demand for such innovative monitors and apps. To fuel the demand, another driver supporting the growth is the rising awareness amongst the younger generation regarding smart devices for tracking, monitoring, and management of infant activities. Aggressive e-commerce marketing activities and advertisements are also helping build up the customer base for IoT devices in developing nations. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and Neonatal respiratory distress syndrome, has driven the market heavily.
Key Market Insights:
Snuza, Philips, Samsung, YI Technology, Inc., Anglecare Baby, OwletCare, Jablotron, Raybaby, Miku, Cubo AI, Nanit, Levana, Mimo, Babysense, Sense-U, and MonBaby are the prime players in this market.
