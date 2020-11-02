BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per GME analysis, the Global Baby Sleep Monitoring Market with a CAGR value of 9.5%, will foresee a positive rise from 2020 to 2026. The rising trend of nuclear family and parents/attendants/ mothers staying away from home for work will propel the demand for such innovative monitors and apps. To fuel the demand, another driver supporting the growth is the rising awareness amongst the younger generation regarding smart devices for tracking, monitoring, and management of infant activities. Aggressive e-commerce marketing activities and advertisements are also helping build up the customer base for IoT devices in developing nations. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and Neonatal respiratory distress syndrome, has driven the market heavily.



Key Market Insights:

The components market will be the largest in terms of demand, revenue, and forecast growth from 2020-2026

The market for wearable devices will be more than non-wearable owing to technical advancements and accurate reading of the infant’s moments and breathing pattern

The North American market is ought to be dominating during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026.

Snuza, Philips, Samsung, YI Technology, Inc., Anglecare Baby, OwletCare, Jablotron, Raybaby, Miku, Cubo AI, Nanit, Levana, Mimo, Babysense, Sense-U, and MonBaby are the prime players in this market.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Monitoring Device Software





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)



Wearable Monitoring Devices Cloth Sock Diaper Sensing Pad/ Patch Non-Wearable Monitoring Devices





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)



Breathe Monitoring Position Monitoring Vital Sign Monitoring







End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Home Healthcare Hospital NICU Settings





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)



North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA







