CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced the appointment of Art Taveras, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Taveras will lead all research and non-clinical development functions supporting the company’s pipeline of investigational therapies.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Taveras as our Chief Scientific Officer. He has a proven track record in small molecule drug discovery and development and his significant expertise in chemokine-related chemistries will not only support our current clinical programs for our lead product candidate, mavorixafor, but also contribute to the enhancement of our pre-clinical pipeline of chemokine receptor CXCR4 antagonists for the treatment of a number of rare genetic diseases,” said Paula Ragan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals. “Moreover, Dr. Taveras’ extensive scientific leadership experience will add great value as we continue to grow the company, broaden our pipeline and advance our ongoing clinical trials.”

Dr. Taveras added, “I couldn’t be more pleased to join X4 at this exciting time for the company, as it continues to progress its global Phase 3 trial for WHIM syndrome and its two Phase 1b trials in Waldenström macroglobulinemia and severe congenital neutropenia, respectively. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and experience in the discovery and development of small molecules, and management of R&D teams globally, to further advance X4’s mission to develop therapeutics that can change the lives of patients with rare genetic diseases.”

Dr. Taveras brings more than 30 years of experience leading small molecule research and development programs focused on the treatment of cancer, dysregulated immune disorders, neurodegeneration and metabolic diseases. His research and leadership have led to the development of multiple clinical candidates and dozens of clinical trials. He joins X4 from CoMET Therapeutics, where he served as Chief Scientific Officer. Previously, he was the Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Transform Therapeutics, a company aiming to discover CXCR2 antagonists for the treatment of cancer, and served as President and Chief Scientific Officer at ShangPharma ChemPartner where he supported the discovery initiatives and clinical portfolios of hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. Prior to that, Dr. Taveras was Vice President of Small Molecule Drug Discovery and CMC Development at Biogen Idec, and Alantos Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Amgen in 2007. Dr. Taveras began his career with Schering-Plough Corporation and held multiple roles of increasing responsibility in the oncology and immunology drug discovery and research sector over a 14-year period including leading the discovery of Navarixin®, a CXCR2 antagonist currently in clinical trials in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of cancer. He holds 130 issued patents and patent applications and has authored more than 90 scientific publications. Dr. Taveras received his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The Company’s lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is discovering and developing additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

