NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that Michael Mathews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Cotroneo, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences. See the event details below.



ROTH Technology Virtual Event

Event participation date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The Company will host virtual one-on-one meetings the same day between 9:15 AM to 4:10 PM ET (6:15 AM to 1:10 PM PT)

For more information, please visit the conference website: https://roth.com/techvirtual



11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Event participation date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The Company will host virtual one-on-one meetings the same day between 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET

This will be a virtual event. For more information, please visit the conference website: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_65963/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=65963



B. Riley Securities 2020 Education Services & Technology Conference

Event participation date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Mike Mathews to participate in a Fireside chat with the B. Riley research team (see conference website for details)

This will be a virtual event. For more information, please contact the event coordinator: corporateaccess@brileyfin.com



About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.



