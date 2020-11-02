NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that Michael Mathews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Cotroneo, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences. See the event details below.
ROTH Technology Virtual Event
11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
B. Riley Securities 2020 Education Services & Technology Conference
About Aspen Group, Inc.
Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.
Contact Information:
Hayden IR
Kimberly Rogers
(385) 831-7337
Kim@HaydenIR.com
Aspen Group Inc.
Denver, Colorado, UNITED STATES
AGI Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: