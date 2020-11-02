EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after markets close on November 13, 2020.



Management will conduct a conference call on November 16, 2020 at 12:00p.m. ET (10:00a.m. MT) to discuss its third quarter operating and financial results. To participate, please dial (416) 406-0743 or (800) 898-3989 and use the required participant access code: 7494265#. The playback will be made available approximately four hours after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 3883793#.

ABOUT ALCANNA INC.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating 215 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company also operates 33 cannabis retail stores, with 32 locations in Alberta and one location in Ontario.

Alcanna's common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLIQ" and "CLIQ.DB", respectively.

Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

For Further Information

David Gordey

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Alcanna Inc.

(780) 497-3262