MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced a partnership with PioneerRx to provide TRHC’s MedWise™ medication safety software to pharmacies on the PioneerRx platform. PioneerRx is a national pharmacy software vendor, partnering with over 4700 community pharmacies across the U.S. TRHC will provide clinical pharmacy support services to the PioneerRx pharmacies that use MedWise.



“Through powerful and customizable features, PioneerRx has created what we call Tactical Pharmacy,” said Jeff Key, President and CEO of PioneerRx. “The addition of MedWise to our arsenal of adherence solutions provides our partners to practice to the top of their profession and differentiate their services from others in the marketplace.”

TRHC’s MedWise software provides science-based, actionable clinical intelligence to pharmacists, including a patient’s MedWise Risk Score™ (MRS). The MRS calculation uses active medication ingredients of a patient’s complete medication list, including over-the-counter supplements to predict the risk of medication problems and adverse drug events (ADEs). A published study, involving nearly 2,000 patients, found that a lower MRS correlated with fewer adverse drug events, emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and lower medical costs.

“This strategic partnership with PioneerRx delivers enhanced clinical pharmacy capabilities of MedWise to thousands of independent pharmacies on the PioneerRx network,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Coupled with the support of TRHC’s clinical pharmacy call centers, PioneerRx pharmacies can provide their patients with better clinical pharmacy care, leading to improved outcomes.”

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com .

About PioneerRx:

PioneerRx is committed to saving and revitalizing independent pharmacy. With unmatched customer support and continuous updates, PioneerRx Pharmacy Software equips pharmacies to thrive in a clinical, patient-centered future. By implementing suggestions from users and paving the way for leading industry trends, PioneerRx empower pharmacies for continued success and improved patient outcomes. See why PioneerRx is the most installed independent pharmacy software: Visit pioneerrx.com .

