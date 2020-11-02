BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its abstract covering updated data from its Phase 1 study investigating the potential for CPI-006 to provide a novel immunotherapy approach for patients with COVID-19 has been selected to be an oral presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting taking place November 9-14, 2020.



The abstract, which is also being presented as a poster at the SITC meeting, will be included in the “Hot Topic Symposium: COVID-19 and Cancer” session, which is taking place on Friday, November 13 from 10:05 am - 12:40 pm ET. The oral presentation, entitled “Immunotherapy with B cell activating antibody CPI-006 in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 stimulates anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody response, memory B cells, and memory/effector T cells,” will be delivered at 12:15 pm ET by Gerard J. Criner, M.D., Temple University Hospital, lead investigator of the CPI-006 COVID-19 Phase 1 study. The SITC poster presentation will be available on the SITC meeting website from 8:00 am ET on November 9, 2020 until the virtual poster hall closes on December 31, 2020.

R&D Symposium Conference Call, Webcast and Presentation Slides

Corvus will host an R&D Symposium on November 12, 2020, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm ET (8:00 - 10:00 am PT), to highlight the COVID-19 program data and provide updates on its cancer programs. The R&D Symposium will be hosted by Corvus president and CEO, Richard A. Miller, M.D. and other members of the Corvus team. The agenda includes the following guest speakers:

Tullia C. Bruno, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Immunology at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Dr. Bruno will provide an overview of B cell biology and antibodies.

Gerard J. Criner, M.D., Chair and Professor, lead investigator of the CPI-006 COVID-19 Phase 1 study, and Chair and Professor, Thoracic Medicine and Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. Dr. Criner will provide an overview of current COVID-19 therapies and results from the CPI-006 COVID-19 Phase 1 study.

Members of the Corvus team will provide an overview of the preclinical biology and data on CPI-006, plans for the CPI-006 pivotal study for patients with COVID-19, and a general pipeline update covering the Company’s cancer programs. The speakers will be available for questions and answers during the program.

The R&D Symposium conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and using the conference ID 13712583. The live webcast, which will include presentation slides, may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus' website for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidates are ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, and CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. These product candidates are being studied in ongoing Phase 1b/2 and Phase 1/1b clinical trials in patients with a wide range of advanced solid tumors. Ciforadenant is being evaluated in a successive expansion cohort Phase 1b/2 trial examining its activity both as a single agent and in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company’s third cancer clinical program, CPI-818, an oral, small molecule drug that has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK, is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. The Company is also evaluating CPI-006 as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

About CPI-006

CPI-006 is an investigational, potent humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to react with a specific site on CD73. In preclinical studies, it has demonstrated immunomodulatory activity resulting in activation of lymphocytes, induction of antibody production from B cells and effects on lymphocyte trafficking. While there are other anti-CD73 antibodies in development for treatment of cancer, such antibodies have been reported to react with a different region of CD73 and are designed to block production of adenosine, which is not involved in the immunomodulatory processes seen with CPI-006. CPI-006 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 study in patients with COVID-19 and has demonstrated enhanced antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

