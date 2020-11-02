Your presents is requested. Make spirits bright and sleigh your shopping list with our Sips & Cravings Candy Bento Boxes® – we feel pretty confident they won't be regifted!

Your presents is requested. Make spirits bright and sleigh your shopping list with our Sips & Cravings Candy Bento Boxes® – we feel pretty confident they won't be regifted!

The gift that keeps on giving, our advent calendar is the perfect way to build the holiday excitement! Open one drawer each day for a daily surprise & delight.

The gift that keeps on giving, our advent calendar is the perfect way to build the holiday excitement! Open one drawer each day for a daily surprise & delight.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck the halls and trim the trees, the Sugarfina holiday season is here! Make celebrations merrier and ring in this highly anticipated season with indulgent treats from the luxury candy brand. Sugarfina is making spirits bright with new flavors like Spiked Eggnog Bears, Espresso Martini, and Cranberry Cocktail Bears, alongside returning favorites of Champagne Bears, Merry Berries, and Candy Cane Caramels.

Sip and savor the flavors of the season with the new Sips & Cravings Collection, inspired by the brand’s famous cocktail candies with a cheerful twist. Packaged in luxe red-and-green packaging, these sweet treats in Sugarfina’s iconic Candy Bento Boxes® are perfect for the rookie host, the sophisticated tastemaker, or that friend who already has everything.

Sugarfina’s fan-favorite Advent Calendar, which sold out last year, is returning in a brand-new design. The best way to build holiday excitement while counting down to Christmas, this gift that keeps on giving is perfect for the kid at heart. Open one drawer each day to find a taster packet of a different Sugarfina candy!

Find the perfect gift at every price point, including smaller gifts perfect for those hard-to-find stocking stuffers. Santa’s Cookie Dough Canister includes chocolate-covered cookie dough bites inspired by those homemade cookies left for the big guy himself, whereas chocolate bars topped with crushed peppermint candy are a classic holiday pairing wrapped up in gold foil for extra festivity.

For those that celebrate Hanukkah, Sugarfina’s 8 Nights of Light Tasting Box is the fun treat your tradition never knew it was missing. These Kosher-certified sweets are returning to help create new memories with loved ones both near and far. Each night, a new candy is revealed and a candle gets its light.

“We’re excited to ring in the holiday season with fan-favorites as well as bold new flavors,” said Scott LaPorta, CEO and Co-Investor of Sugarfina. “We hope to spread holiday cheer and joy to our consumers and truly have something for everyone on your list.”

Whether you’re treating a close family member or a not-so-close co-worker, these sweets are the best way to spread cheer this season. The Holiday Collection is available at Sugarfina’s boutiques, online at www.sugarfina.com and across select retailers beginning today, Monday, November 2nd.

Product Quick Facts:

Holiday Sips 3-piece Candy Bento Box® – $28.00

Holiday Cravings 3-piece Candy Bento Box® – $68.00

24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar – $50.00

Santa’s Cookie Canister – $19.95

Santa’s Train 3-piece Candy Bento Box® – $28.00

White Chocolate Peppermint Chocolate Bar – $9.95

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Chocolate Bar – $9.95

8 Nights of Light Hanukkah Tasting Box – $20.00

About Sugarfina USA LLC

Sugarfina USA is a luxury candy brand with stores in gateway locations in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, in specialty retailers, department store shop-in-shops, and corporate gifting. Sugarfina’s exclusive and innovative line of products is offered in distinctive and iconic packaging. To learn more about Sugarfina, visit www.sugarfina.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter @sugarfina.

For Press Inquiries : Katherine Boatwright | katherine.boatwright@sugarfina.com

Attachments

Katherine Boatwright Sugarfina katherine.boatwright@sugarfina.com