SAN FRANCISCO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia, a biotechnology company developing novel off-the-shelf cell therapies against solid-tumor and hematologic cancers, today announced that Howard Li, Ph.D., Preclinical Research Scientist, will present a late-breaking virtual poster at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting.



Acepodia will participate in live virtual Q&A sessions regarding its poster presentation on November 12 and November 14, 2020. Details on the presentation and virtual Q&A sessions is below.

Presentation Details

Presentation Title: A potent and off-the-shelf oNK cell therapy product targets HER2+ cancer cells and resists suppressive tumor microenvironment

Presenter: Howard Li, Ph.D., Preclinical Research Scientist

Registration link: https://bit.ly/34hiEvH

Q&A Details

Session 1 Date and Time: November 12, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. EST

Session 2 Date and Time: November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST



Additional information on the ACE1702 study is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04319757)

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a privately held U.S.-Taiwan biotechnology company reshaping the field of cell therapies through a flexible and integrated approach to biologic design with a primary focus on oncology. The company’s platform is rooted in its proprietary off-the-shelf natural killer (oNK) cell line that has been selected for its potent anti-tumor activity. Acepodia’s drug development platform is designed to augment oNK cells’ tumor affinity through both chimeric antigen receptor technology as well as its unique ACC (Antibody Cell-Conjugation) technology that links tumor-targeting antibodies to the surface proteins of oNK cells.

Acepodia Contact

Spike Lo

Acepodia

spike@acepodiabio.com

Investor Contact

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com



Media Contact

Michael Tattory

LifeSci Communications

1 (646) 751-4362

mtattory@lifescicomms.com