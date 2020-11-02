Shanghai, China, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world’s leading specialty foundry, announced today it will feature top semiconductor executives from the region who will highlight the latest innovations at its Global Technology Conference (GTC) China event on November 5. The one-day, virtual conference, themed ‘Accelerating the Digital Future’, is an opportunity for customers to engage and gain insight into how GF is helping to shape the digital transformation with the latest approaches and solutions for AI, 5G, edge to cloud, and automotive.

“Over the last several months the world has changed, and people are reimagining the way they work and live. Now, more than ever, semiconductors are central to the economy and humanity, presenting both opportunities and challenges for our industry,” said Juan Cordovez, senior vice president of Global Sales at GF. “GLOBALFOUNDRIES GTC China provides an immersive interactive experience that will spotlight thought leaders while allowing customers and partners discover new ways of collaborating.”

GF’s CEO Tom Caulfield will kick-off the event with a keynote that explores the world’s unprecedented reliance on the digital world that has unleashed global changes for our industry and examine how GF’s solutions are enabling key megatrends that will reshape the world and enable a better normal. Tom will also engage in a real conversation with Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm CEO, on the impact of 5G on the global economy.

The conference will feature a keynote lineup of top industry leaders, including:

Americo Lemos, Senior Vice President, Asia Business Development and China Country President, GLOBALFOUNDRIES

KC Ang, Senior Vice President and General Manager International Fab Operations, GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Dr. Wayne Dai, CEO VeriSilicon

Arthur Zhang, Co-Founder and COO Enflame Technology

Alan Huang, Vice President, Marketing, UNISOC

At GTC China, more than 20 sessions with leading visionaries, technologists and partners who will detail trends in audio and hearables, explore the latest opportunities in analog power, photonics, automotive, AI, 5G and wireless connectivity and discover new offerings to simplify the design cycle and accelerate time to market.

Attendees will have access to GF’s virtual exhibit hall, providing a place to connect and engage with GF experts and more than 18 ecosystem event sponsors. Platinum sponsors for GTC China 2020 include Analog Bits, Cadence Design Systems, Mentor and Synopsys. Gold sponsors are Arm, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE Group) and VeriSilicon.

For more information and to view the agenda or register for GF’s Global Technology Conference China visit: https://bit.ly/2HoTSRJ. Follow the latest conference updates on social media via #GFGTC2020 on WeChat and LinkedIn.

