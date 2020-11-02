PHILADELPHIA and SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) (Hill), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that the Spokane Riverfront Park U.S. Pavilion project has won the Design-Build Institute of America’s (DBIA) 2020 Project of the Year and Best in Design — Architecture Awards. DBIA presented the awards at their virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, October 29. Hill provided owner’s representative services for the Pavilion, which was delivered using the Progressive Design-Build method.



The Pavilion was originally constructed for the 1974 World’s Fair. The project reimagined the iconic public performance and park space centered around a 150-feet-tall angled mast as the capstone for the wider Riverfront Park program. The completed Pavilion includes several “wow” factors to draw people to the park and offer them unique experiences. These factors include color-changing LED light blades attached to the Pavilion’s mast cables, the Elevated Experience (which provides visitors a high vantage point where they can survey the entire Riverfront Park), and dramatic fabric shade sails.

“It was an exceptional experience managing the design-build process for this once-in-a-lifetime project,” says Hill Vice President Matthew Walker, AIA, CCM, DBIA, who served as the Hill team’s Project Manager. “We achieved the client’s goals for this iconic structure thanks to the collaborative nature of the progressive design-build delivery method. Early contractor and specialty subcontractor involvement and a nimble design-build team combined to accommodate numerous program changes during construction, which was key to the project’s success.”

Hill Construction Manager Lorraine Mead, PE, LEED AP, DBIA, concurred with Walker. “Progressive design-build was key to making this project happen as the client envisioned. There were many stakeholders and many moving parts, but the commitment of the entire team to the project and the delivery method kept everything together,” said Mead.

Prior to receiving the awards, the U.S. Pavilion also earned a DBIA National Award of Merit, Civic Assembly, as well as a 2020 National Achievement Award and 2020 Project of the Year Award from the Construction Management Association of America and the Landscape/Urban Development Best Project from Engineering News-Record (ENR) Northwest.

“I can’t say enough about the Pavilion project and about Matt and his team’s work for the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department,” says Raouf Ghali, Hill International’s Chief Executive Officer. “Hill has a long history in Spokane working with the City to deliver high-profile public projects, but this project is especially exciting for us. Thank you to the DBIA for this honor and thank you to Matt and the entire Hill team. Well done!”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.

Devin Sullivan

Senior Vice President

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com