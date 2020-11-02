SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: RTIX shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) in March 2016 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: RTIX shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On March 23, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company inappropriately recognized revenues with respect to certain contractual arrangements, including other equipment manufacturer customers, that the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective, that as a result, the Company would be forced to delay the filing of its Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On August 31, 2020, a consolidated amended complaint was filed.



