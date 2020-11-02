NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets today announced it is reshaping for success in 2021 and beyond by bringing together its North America-headquartered brands, which include industry leaders such as NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO, WORLD OF CONCRETE, SUPPLYSIDE WEST and MAGIC, under a single leadership team, led by Nancy Walsh, who has been promoted to the role of President of the expanded North America portfolio.



During her time as President of the company’s Fashion portfolio, Walsh has been instrumental in getting close to customers and communities, understanding their needs and developing brands and experiences to help them trade and connect. Most recently, Walsh and her team launched a first-of-its-kind digital tradeshow for the fashion industry through a strategic partnership with e-commerce platform provider, NuORDER. Walsh was named IAEE’s Woman of the Year in 2020, an honor she described as ‘humbling’.

Walsh joined Informa Markets from Freeman, where she held the position of SVP Brand Experience, and prior to that she spent 32 years at Reed Exhibitions where she worked her way up to President – North America.

Charlie McCurdy, CEO Informa Markets, says: “Since joining us, Nancy has immersed herself in understanding what value we can offer to our customers through our brands and developed solutions that keep our communities connected, 365 days a year. She and her team have demonstrated innovation and entrepreneurship – two fundamental attributes to our culture at Informa Markets. By elevating Nancy to this broader role, I have every faith that she will help all our North America-headquartered brands to continue to develop sustainable and effective physical events and evolving digital solutions.”

Nancy Walsh, President – North America, Informa Markets, says: “It’s been an honor to work alongside such passionate colleagues who have continued to deliver for our customers in what has been a challenging year for us all. I’m excited to take on this new role, drawing upon what we’ve learned in the Informa Markets Fashion group and bringing it together with what other industry-leading brands across the rest of this enlarged North America portfolio have done to develop the best solutions for our customers.”

With these changes, Informa Markets will say goodbye to two highly respected and long-standing members of its senior management team, Rick McConnell and Fred Linder, who led the former North America group and Health & Nutrition group respectively. McConnell and Linder will both leave the business at the end of this year.

Charlie McCurdy adds: “Rick and Fred have both been strong leaders, instrumental in building up their areas of the business, as well as trusted advisors and friends. On behalf of our senior team, I wish them every success in their future ventures.”

Notes to Editors

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide buyers and sellers around the globe with opportunities to connect through targeted digital services, virtual and live exhibitions and actional data solutions. We connect communities across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Enquiries Holly Wallace, VP Corporate Communications, Informa Markets (based in the UK) Casey Clemenza, Director Communications, Informa Markets (based in the US)