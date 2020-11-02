Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wildland Firefighting Fueling the Western European Firefighter PPE Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Western European firefighter PPE market is driven by multiple factors, including increased global warming, drier summers, increased wildfires, and improved technological innovations in firefighter PPE. Increased safety concerns with regard to cancer-causing carcinogens have resulted in the standardization of washing cycle after each fire intervention. Thus, firefighter PPE, especially turnout gears, with wash-friendly features are expected to see higher acceptance.



Growth in the helmets segments is driven by increased preference for helmet ergonomics, lightweight helmets with short peaks, and better integration of the helmet with SCBA face pieces. Jet-style (Type B) helmets are widely preferred in countries such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, and France, while countries such as Germany and Austria, which have a high influx of voluntary firefighters, have a greater adoption of Type A helmets. Growth in the SCBA segment is expected to be driven by increased adoption of telemetry, GPS, and thermal imaging, resulting in higher price and improved safety and performance. The rising trend toward military-style, lightweight, flexible boots is expected to drive the growth of firefighter fire boots in Western Europe. The fire gloves segment is expected to be driven by innovation such as higher washability and thermal and cut resistance. Gloves with added fluid- and chemical-resistant properties are in high demand.



The top 3 manufacturers have a market share of 24.1% by total revenue generated in the Western European firefighting PPE market. MSA leads the total market, with a market share of 9.0%, followed by Haix (with 7-8%) and Draeger (with 6.5 - 7.5%). Germany constitutes the largest market, with approximately 39.0% of firefighter PPE revenue share in Western Europe. Volunteer firefighters constitute approximately 97% of the total market in the country; therefore, firefighter PPE, with their price-performance balance, are in high demand.



The Western European region is categorized by companies with regional dominance. As Western Europe is a mature market, with an influx of global companies, competitive rivalry is enormous. Acquisitions are expected to lead to both product portfolio and geographical expansion. Notable acquisitions and mergers include 3M's acquisition of Scott Safety in 2017 and Minerva Robusto's acquisition of Jolly Scarpe in 2016.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Western European Firefighter PPE Market

Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Firefighter PPE Market

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors for Firefighter PPE Market

Key Growth Metrics for Firefighter PPE Market

Distribution Channels for Firefighter PPE Market

Growth Drivers for Firefighter PPE Market

Growth Restraints for Firefighter PPE Market

Forecast Assumptions

Market Trends

Product and Technology Trends

Standards and Regulations

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Product Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Helmets

Key Growth Metrics for Fire Helmets

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Revenue and Unit Shipment by Subsegment

Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Regional Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - SCBAs

Key Growth Metrics for SCBAs

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Regional Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Turnout Gears

Key Growth Metrics for Turnout Gears

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Regional Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Gloves

Key Growth Metrics for Fire Gloves

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Regional Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Boots

Key Growth Metrics for Fire Boots

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment Forecast by Country

Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Regional Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Firefighter PPE Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Maintenance Services to Boost the Growth of Turnout Gears

Growth Opportunity 2: M&As and Partnerships to Boost Product Portfolio Expansion Based on Regional Preference

Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Upgrades in SCBA to Boost Segmental Growth

9. Appendix

Partial List of Companies in 'Others'

10. Next Steps



