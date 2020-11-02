COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (“SCI”) (SCIA: OTCQB), a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions, today reported financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Jeremy Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We achieved profitable results for the third quarter 2020 following several months of challenges related to COVID-19 issues. Customer orders, which began to improve in April, continued to increase throughout the third quarter. Our photonics business is benefiting from this positive development plus the addition of customers in complementary niche markets such as defense. Our growth strategy is focused on further diversification of SCI’s customer base and markets served. We exited the third quarter positioned to achieve sequential quarterly improvement in our financial performance.”

Revenue



For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, total revenue was adversely impacted by lower volume, pricing and COVID-19 related issues compared to the same periods in 2019. Total revenue decreased 25% to $7,539,460 for the first nine months of 2020 from $10,012,187 a year ago. For the third quarter 2020, total revenue was $1,494,078 versus $3,255,201 in 2019, a decrease of 54% due to the factors noted above.

Order backlog was $3.6 million on September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. A $1.0 million net increase in orders from photonics customers during the third quarter 2020 was offset by management’s decision to reduce previously reported backlog by $1.0 million. This action concerns an order for thin film solar products received more than two years ago and uncertainties as to when or how much of that order may be manufactured for the customer.

Gross profit

The decline in gross profit for the first nine months of 2020, compared to a year ago, was attributable to lower revenue. Gross profit decreased 24% for the 2020 year-to-date period to $1,406,261 from $1,849,491 last year. For the third quarter 2020, gross profit was $459,139 versus $458,920 last year. Gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was 30.7% compared to 14.1% a year ago due to pricing, product mix and improved manufacturing efficiency.

As the Company implements its growth strategy in complementary niche markets it is anticipated that gross margin, which was 18.7% for the 2020 year-to-date period, will improve although it will continue to be influenced by product mix and price fluctuation of a high priced, low margin raw material for the foreseeable future.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses (general and administrative expense, research and development expense, and marketing and sales expense) decreased 15% to $1,223,459 for the 2020 year-to-date period from $1,442,519 a year ago. The most significant decrease occurred in general and administrative expense, which was $138,595 below the prior year, due to the Company’s executive management transition which was completed mid-year 2019. Marketing and sales expense decreased $57,404 for the first nine months of 2020 to $144,033 due to cancellation of in person tradeshows and limited travel.

For the third quarter 2020, operating expenses were flat versus last year. Marketing and sales expense decreased $18,600 compared to a year ago due to the same factors noted above. This amount was offset by a $15,460 increase in general and administrative expense related to higher compensation and business insurance expense, and a $3,073 increase in research and development expense, versus the same period in 2019.

Concerning research and development initiatives, we continue to invest in developing new applications for our markets, including electrically conductive Zinc Tin Oxide for Thin Film Solar, Architectural Glass and Thin-Film Transistors. Specialty materials are being researched for use in niche markets such as additive manufacturing. These development efforts adhere to a disciplined innovation approach focused on accelerating time to market for these applications.

EBITDA*

Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased to $521,418 for 2020 year-to-date period from $777,078 a year ago. EBITDA increased to $177,493 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, from $163,493 in 2019.

Income Applicable to Common Stock

Income applicable to common stock was $142,361, $0.03 per share, for the first nine months of 2020, versus $365,978, $0.08 per share, the prior year. The 2020 year-to-date decrease was principally due to lower gross profit partially offset by lower operating expenses compared to last year. Third quarter 2020 income applicable to common stock was $52,461, $0.01 per share, compared to $56,294, $0.01 per share, a year ago.



Cash and Total Debt Outstanding

Cash on hand on September 30, 2020, was a record $2,503,908, representing a 37% increase compared to $1,828,397 on December 31, 2019. This increase included funds received in April 2020 from a $325,300 unsecured promissory note pursuant to the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $504,561 for the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to net income and non-cash expenses.

Total debt outstanding was $771,870 on September 30, 2020, compared to $223,835 on December 31, 2019. This increase included funds received in April 2020 related to the $325,300 unsecured promissory note referenced above and a $307,000 finance lease agreement for manufacturing equipment. The Company anticipates that most, if not all, of the promissory note will be forgiven consistent with the qualification criteria of the U.S. Small Business Administration program. During the first nine months of 2020 the Company made principal payments of approximately $84,000.

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (UNAUDITED) Current Assets Cash $ 2,503,908 $ 1,828,397 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 362,935 348,524 Inventories 1,228,611 2,749,038 Prepaid expenses 93,639 105,464 Total current assets 4,189,093 5,031,423 Property and Equipment, at cost 8,982,535 8,989,157 Less accumulated depreciation (7,009,167 ) (7,036,955 ) 1,973,368 1,952,202 Other Assets 474,952 521,450 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,637,413 $ 7,505,075 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short term debt $ 364,866 $ 98,524 Operating lease, current 86,844 80,669 Accounts payable 165,793 254,004 Customer deposits 869,251 2,408,837 Accrued expenses 239,034 197,061 Total current liabilities 1,725,788 3,039,095 Long term debt 407,004 125,311 Operating lease, long term 325,918 391,833 Total liabilities 2,458,710 3,556,239 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,178,703 3,948,836 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,637,413 $ 7,505,075





SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT. 30,

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT. 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,494,078 $ 3,255,201 $ 7,539,460 $ 10,012,187 Cost of revenue 1,034,939 2,796,681 6,133,199 8,162,696 Gross profit 459,139 458,520 1,406,261 1,849,491 General and administrative 263,444 247,984 818,825 957,420 Research and development 83,276 80,203 260,601 283,672 Marketing and sales 44,862 63,462 144,033 201,427 Income from operations 67,557 66,871 182,802 406,972 Interest expense 9,058 4,539 20,427 18,020 Income before provision for income taxes 58,499 62,332 162,375 388,952 Income tax expense - - 1,900 4,860 Net income 58,499 62,332 160,475 384,092 Dividends on preferred stock 6,038 6,038 18,114 18,114 INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHARES $ 52,461 $ 56,294 $ 142,361 $ 365,978 Earnings per share - basic and diluted Income per common share Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,436,185 4,335,839 4,411,390 4,317,716 Diluted 4,447,059 4,356,947 4,420,272 4,357,273





SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

2020 2019 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities $ 504,561 $ 340,194 Investing activities (45,960 ) (343,448 ) Financing activities 216,910 (104,695 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 675,511 (107,949 ) CASH - Beginning of period 1,828,397 1,802,839 CASH - End of period $ 2,503,908 $ 1,694,890





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 Three months ended Sept. 30,

Nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income $ 58,499 $ 62,332 $ 160,475 $ 384,092 Interest expense (income) 9,058 4,539 20,427 18,020 Income taxes - - 1,900 4,860 Depreciation and amortization 109,936 96,559 338,616 370,106 EBITDA 177,493 163,430 521,418 777,078 Stock based compensation 31,182 32,765 93,544 98,301 Adjusted EBITDA $ 208,675 $ 196,195 $ 614,962 $ 875,379



