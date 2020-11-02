Global Pioneer in Direct-to-Consumer Genomic Testing Chooses Fluidigm Saliva-Based Solution



Fluidigm Powered Testing Service to be Rolled Out in Seven European Countries

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that Dante Labs, a global pioneer in direct-to-consumer genomic testing, will be offering saliva-based COVID-19 testing services in local communities across Europe utilizing a Fluidigm® assay and reagents designed to be run on the Fluidigm Biomark™ HD system.

“In our whole genome sequencing business, we discovered that noninvasive saliva sample collection was very powerful in providing a positive user experience for people worldwide, maximizing access to advanced diagnostics and testing technologies,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. “Because we believe advanced saliva-based tests will be a crucial weapon against COVID-19, we plan to utilize a Fluidigm saliva-based assay and microfluidics technology for all of our saliva-based COVID-19 testing in Europe.

“Exceptional reliability, high performance and the capacity of the Biomark HD system to deliver at scale were all factors in choosing Fluidigm. We are initially using the Fluidigm system to test our own employees, followed by rollout of saliva-based COVID-19 testing services in seven European countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France. By the end of November, we expect to be processing at least 30,000 saliva-based COVID-19 tests per week in Europe.”

Saliva-based COVID-19 testing utilizing the high-throughput Biomark HD system features an integrated testing platform and a reliable supply chain that laboratories can combine with commonly available automation platforms.

“With some nations in Europe seeing new records in daily COVID-19 cases, we are honored to have been chosen by Dante Labs to increase critically needed saliva-based COVID-19 testing capacity,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “In addition to growing adoption of our technology for COVID-19 testing for large public health, governmental and academic customers in the United States, customers in other regions of the globe are embracing Fluidigm microfluidics for high-throughput screening, which is particularly important in countries where infection rates are growing rapidly.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Biomark, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Fluidigm’s ongoing collaboration with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and its Epigenetic CHaracterization and Observation (ECHO) program includes financial support for development of innovative programs based on our microfluidics technology.

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs’ mission is to make the most advanced genomic technologies accessible to everyone. To date, it has customers in more than 95 countries who have personally experienced the power of the whole genome. Dante Labs is also a global provider of COVID-19 testing solutions for governments, businesses and individuals to help people get back safely to normal life. To learn more or to purchase a Dante Labs whole genome sequencing or COVID-19 test, visit www.dantelabs.com and follow @DanteLabs.



Forward-Looking Statements for Fluidigm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of a commercial program to facilitate distribution of Fluidigm’s COVID-19 tests. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to the potential adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operating results during 2020; uncertainties in contractual relationships; our ability and/or the ability of the research institutions utilizing our products and technology to obtain and maintain Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and any other requisite approvals to use our products and technology for diagnostic testing purposes; potential changes in priorities or requirements for Emergency Use Authorizations; potential limitations of any Emergency Use Authorization; potential changes in the priorities of government agencies; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; risks relating to company research and development and distribution plans and capabilities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Fluidigm products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Available Information

We use our website (fluidigm.com), investor site (investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

