CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced presentations at the following upcoming investor conferences.
A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: http://investors.vcel.com.
About Vericel Corporation
Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.vcel.com.
Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2020 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.
Investor Contacts:
Lee Stern
Solebury Trout
lstern@troutgroup.com
+1 646-378-2922
Vericel Corporation
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Vericel Corporation LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: