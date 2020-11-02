BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) today announced the upcoming presentation of clinical and non-clinical data related to mavacamten, MyoKardia’s investigative therapeutic in late-stage development for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, at the upcoming American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2020.



Two of the abstracts accepted for presentation focus on echocardiographic and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (CMR) data from the pivotal EXPLORER-HCM clinical trial of mavacamten. These data are expected to build on the previously published safety and efficacy results from the Phase 3 clinical study by providing additional insights into changes in cardiac structure and function.

Featured Science Session : Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. CT

Mavacamten Favorably Impacts Cardiac Structure in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: EXPLORER-HCM CMR substudy (Oral Session 18654)

Session: High Profile Clinical Science in CVD

Lead author: Sara Saberi, M.D., University of Michigan

Available as of Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CT



ePosters on Demand

Mavacamten Favorably Impacts Key Pathophysiologic Processes in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results From the EXPLORER-HCM Study (#P1732)

Session: Different Aspects of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

A 2020 Paul Dudley White Award recipient

Lead author: Sheila Hegde, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Accelerometer-measured Activity in Non-obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Patient-generated Activity Measures Correlate With, and are Convolutional Neural Network Predictors of, Clinical Parameters in the MAVERICK-HCM Study (P2047)

Session: Evaluation of Cardiac Amyloidosis and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Lead author: Euan Ashley, M.D., Stanford University Medicine

Chronic Treatment With A Mavacamten-like Myosin-modulator (MYK-581) Prevents Left-atrial Remodeling, Decreases Cardiac Troponin Leakage, And Blunts Mortality In A Mini-pig Model Of Inherited Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (P2394)

Session: Insights from HF Clinical Tirals and Emerging Pharmacological Therapies for Heart Failure

Lead author: Carlos del Rio, PhD, FACC, MyoKardia

Data from MyoKardia-sponsored research has also been accepted for presentation at this year’s AHA Scientific Sessions, including the following abstracts from the Sarcomeric Human Cardiomyopathy Registry (SHaRe). These presentations will also become available starting on November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

ePosters on Demand: SHaRe research

Primary Prevention Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Utilization for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in US vs Non-US: Findings from the Share Registry (P1599)

Session: Advances in Cardiac Implantable Device Therapy

Lead author: Victor Nauffal, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital

The Natural History of Asymptomatic and Mildly Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Insights from the Share Registry (P2380)

Session: Cardiomyopathies, arrhythmias Genomics and Mechanisms

Lead author: Monica Ahluwalia, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by 1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease, 2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition, 3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics and 4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and advancement. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461); danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) and MYK-224.

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

Contacts Michelle Corral Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations MyoKardia, Inc. 650-351-4690 Hannah Deresiewicz (investors) Stern Investor Relations, Inc. 212-362-1200 Julie Normant (media) W2O 628-213-3754