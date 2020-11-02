HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has expanded its distribution network for C-Bond NanoShield™. The Company’s new distribution partner, which distributes preventative maintenance chemicals and equipment to the professional installer channel in the Automotive Dealer and Aftermarket segments, placed an initial order in excess of $30,000 to include C-Bond NanoShield as part of its product offerings in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.



C-Bond NanoShield is a patent-protected, glass-strengthening solution that targets and bonds within the surface defects of the windshield to provide resistance against chipping or cracking under stress. C-Bond NanoShield’s industry-leading performance significantly decreases windshield damage, reducing the need for a costly repair or replacement, as validated by independent third-party testing.

C-Bond NanoShield also enables improved visibility and driver response time and protection from the elements and road debris. It minimizes potentially significant costs, including out-of-pocket windshield replacement costs, insurance premiums and deductibles, as well as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) recalibration cost and inconvenience.

“This latest distribution partner has significant reach to further expand sales into the Automotive Dealer and Aftermarket segments where we believe C-Bond NanoShield is a natural complement to the existing product offering,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond Systems. “We are eager to see this relationship grow and increase our revenue stream as our partnership matures,” continued Silverman.

C-Bond NanoShield is an easy-to-apply, spray-on product. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. The product provides long lasting protection from rapidly increasing windshield repair and replacement costs associated with the rise of ADAS sensor technologies.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that this latest distribution partner has significant reach to further expand sales into the Automotive Dealer and Aftermarket segments where we believe C-Bond NanoShield is a natural complement to the existing product offering; the likelihood that this relationship will grow and increase our revenue stream as our partnership matures; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 14, 2020, May 15, 2020, and November 14, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts: Allison Tomek VP, Corporate Communications C-Bond Systems, Inc. 832-649-5658 Brokers and Analysts: Chesapeake Group 410-825-3930