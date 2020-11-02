LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), the technology leader in quantum-ready applications and tools, and only public pure play in quantum computing, now offers simplified access to D-Wave’s new Advantage™ quantum computer (QC) via its industry-leading Mukai™ quantum software development and execution platform.



D-Wave announced that Advantage has more than doubled the qubit count over its predecessor, the 2000Q™, to more than 5,000 qubits, and provides 2.5 times more connectivity between qubits. As the quantum world’s equivalent of the classical integrated circuit, a qubit can be potentially more powerful for certain high-level business applications than the integrated circuit, since it involves controlling and manipulating nature's smallest objects — single atoms and photons, rather than electronic switches — to create on/off states that process information.

Advantage’s greater connectivity among twice the number of qubits is expected to allow the execution of larger and more complex quantum computer programs. As quantum computer makers like D-Wave continue to introduce more capable hardware, it increases the need for software that enables users to harness the greater power.

Mukai provides easy-to-use tools to access such expanded capability, enabling government agencies or businesses to solve larger-scale, mission-critical problems while reaping the benefits of increasingly more powerful computers.

“Mukai was ready to use with Advantage within 48 hours following its release, demonstrating our ability to support the latest quantum processors as quickly as they become available,” stated QCI chief technology officer, Michael Booth. “Mukai continues to support easy, direct connections to the widest selection of the world’s top quantum computers, which, in addition to D-Wave, include those offered by IonQ, IBM and Rigetti.”

Quantum Simplicity

A key advantage to using Mukai for quantum software development and execution is that users do not need to know or implement the various highly technical methods for connecting their classical environment (Intel® or AMD processor-based) to various QCs. Mukai’s powerful but easy-to-use subject matter expert (SME) interface saves developers and programmers significant time, cost and resources, while vastly accelerating the development process.

Similar to how Microsoft provided the first operating system and software tools to create applications for the first PCs, Mukai has provided this for the world’s first QCs. The same high-level constrained-optimization interface Mukai offers for running applications using its state-of-the-art classical solver can also be used to test and solve problems on D-Wave’s Advantage or any other QC, but without requiring program changes or setting up individual accounts for each QC vendor.

Developers can exploit and evaluate different QPUs simply by selecting the target QC from within the Mukai interface. Mukai’s software execution layer can direct applications to run on a classical or quantum computer, or a hybrid of the two, based on user guidance.

In addition to easy connectivity and execution, Mukai also enables users to submit a constrained optimization problem to a quantum computer without having to learn deep mathematics or the various low-level technical details of the target QC. Apps that use Mukai also benefit from its optimizations that occur before getting to the level of calling the QPU.

While the simplicity in programming quantum-ready applications has long been available to Mukai users working in a classical environment, the ability to easily create and submit such problems to a cloud-based quantum computer like Advantage is new and unique to Mukai 3.0, which was released on October 8.

“Each of today’s QCs take a different approach to quantum processing, so some may be better suited to certain types of constrained-optimization problems than others,” noted Booth. “Mukai 3.0 simplified interface allows users to easily test which QC runs best for the problem they want to solve. Many users have already discovered substantial performance differences between D-Wave’s earlier 2000Q quantum computer and the new Advantage.”

Examples of real-world problems Mukai and Advantage can effectively address include reducing the impact to revenue or business operations posed by adverse environmental conditions, like hurricanes, floods, wildfires and power outages. Companies can use quantum-powered solutions to minimize such disruptive, high-impact events in real-time by helping to guide their response.

Improved optimization can also help research and design, like drug discovery, where better predicted protein folding can speed the design process and improve efficacy. Portfolio managers can potentially maximize their return on investment by better optimizing asset allocations.

As recently highlighted in a Forbes article presenting the top 10 digital transformational trends, new QC industry partnerships are spurring unprecedented growth in the field. The article highlighted the technology alliance that was formed between QCI and Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK), a $30 billion big-data analytics company with more than 17,500 customers worldwide, including 92 of the Fortune 100. The collaboration has been initially focused on network security, dynamic logistics and scheduling—three key areas of any business that could benefit the most from quantum computing.

Going Bigger with Advantage Powered by Mukai

Mukai has been the first and only quantum software development and execution platform to deliver performance advantages with quantum-ready applications running in a classical environment. This best-in-class breakthrough in performance was highlighted in a benchmark study published earlier this year.

A new key feature of Mukai 3.0 is the ability to solve problems with a larger number of variables for constrained-optimization problems or vertices for graph problems. Since a computation can grow exponentially with problem size, increasing the number of variables processed simultaneously can be difficult, although usually of high value. For Mukai 3.0, this number has increased five-fold, from 10,000 to now more than 50,000.

The expanded capacity supports the solving of larger or more difficult real-world problems in the classical environment while maintaining Mukai’s superior performance advantage. The only practical limitation to this capability in the quantum world is the capacity of the quantum machine. The expanded capacity offered by Advantage can now take greater advantage of Mukai 3.0 for solving real-world problems.

“It can be relatively easy to process simple problems with up to a million variables, but these aren’t the kinds of problems most business users are looking to solve,” explained Booth. “While constantly improving, today’s QCs are still limited in how much they can handle simultaneously. Our development roadmap for Mukai includes helping QCs expand these capabilities, but without limiting performance or the difficulty of problems.”

The proprietary QuOIR™ optimization layer of the Mukai quantum software platform makes it easy to leverage its superior performance in solving real-world constrained-optimization problems by automatically calculating a balance between obeying constraints and finding an optimal solution.

Developers and organizations can try Mukai for free and discover firsthand how they can migrate their existing applications to quantum-ready solutions and realize superior performance in solving real-world problems—even when running their quantum-ready applications on classical computers.

Mukai Free Trial

QCI offers a free trial that grants full access to the Mukai platform. It includes the powerful Mukai API for calling a proprietary set of highly optimized quantum-ready solvers that can execute on a cloud-based classical or quantum computer infrastructure and deliver differentiated performance for many quantum-ready algorithms.

The trial allows developers and organizations to discover how they can migrate their existing applications to quantum-ready solutions and realize superior performance even when running on classical computers.

While getting increasingly closer, today’s quantum computers have yet to deliver higher level processing performance compared to classical super computers. However, Mukai can deliver today the best-known quality of results, time-to-solution, and diversity of solutions using quantum concepts in a commercially available service. This superior capability allows business and government organizations to become quantum-ready today and realize immediate advantages when solving real world problems.

An important advantage for applications developed with Mukai is that they will be ready to run on the quantum computers of tomorrow when they achieve their anticipated performance superiority. This preserves an organization’s investment in early quantum software development while ensuring a competitively faster time-to-market when superior quantum performance arrives.

To learn more about Mukai 3.0 or the free trial, contact John Dawson at trial@QuantumComputingInc.com or signup online here.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) is focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-ready computing techniques to solve difficult problems in various industries. The company is leveraging its team of experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics to develop commercial applications for industries and government agencies that will need quantum computing power to solve their most challenging problems. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing (“Company”), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," “aim to,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Mukai™ and QuOIR™ are trademarks of Quantum Computing Inc. 2000Q™ and Advantage™ are trademarks of D-Wave. Intel® is a trademark of Intel.

Company Contact

Robert Liscouski, CEO

Tel (703) 436-2161

info@quantumcomputinginc.com

Investor & Media Relations Contact

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact



