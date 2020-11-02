Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Home Service Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"The US Home Service Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" provides an analysis of the US home service market, with detailed analysis of the overall market in terms of value followed by an analysis of its various segments.

Under the competitive landscape, players in the US home service market have been compared on the basis of site visitors share. This is followed by a comparison of various players in the US home service market on the basis of different parameters such as mode of service, pre-lead fees, retail cross-sales etc. A comparison of players operating specifically within the US landscaping market on the basis of revenues has also been included in this section.



Home service is the market associated with various services which are applied for repairing and maintenance of the houses. Repairing of the house involves repairing of worn, consumed, dull, dirty, clogged, broken or damaged goods of the house.

Cleaning, plumbing, decoration, landscaping, renovation, restoration, flooring, etc. are few services which are categorized under maintenance services of the home service providing companies. The home service industry applies various models while dealing with customers like homeowner subscription, lead-based model, accepted lead model, commission model, etc.

Home service companies operate through two modes i.e. online mode and offline mode. In online mode, company's services are offered via the official website of the company where a customer can apply directly whereas, in offline mode, the customer has to be physically present in the company for filling up application asking for services. Home services involve many advantages such as application of updated techniques, professionals assistance, less time consuming, etc. Though there are a few disadvantages which the industry faces for example security issues, expensive services, etc.

The US home service market is expected to increase at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period (2020-2024). The US home service market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increased marketing by home services platforms, an increase in the number of service providers, instant book/instant connect options, etc.



Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as safety concern and costly services, diminishing the worth of word-of-mouth, etc. Few market trends are also provided such as, spike in Mergers and Acquisition (M&A) activity, customized job rather flat-rate or fixed-fee, increasing internet penetration, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall the US home service market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



IAC (Home Advisor & Angie's List), Yelp Inc., Amazon (Amazon Home Service) and INGKA Holding B.V. (TaskRabbit) are some of the key players operating in the US home service market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Home Service: An Overview

2.1.1 Home Service Meaning

2.1.2 Home Service Segments

2.1.3 Home Services Model

2.1.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Home Services

2.1.5 Modes of Home Service

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Home Service Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Home Service Market by Value

3.2 The US Home Service Market: Type of Service Analysis

3.2.1 The US Landscaping Home Service Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Heating, Ventilation and Air Condition (HVAC) Home Service Market by Value

3.2.3 The US Flooring Home Service Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact on the US Home Service Market

4.1.1 Impact on the US Home Service New Work Scheduled

4.1.2 Impact on the US Home Cleaning Service New Work Scheduled

4.1.3 Impact on the US Home Service Contracting New Work Scheduled

4.1.4 Impact on the US Green Home Service New Work Scheduled

4.1.5 Growth in E-Payment

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Industry as a Source of Inspiration and Ideas

5.1.2 Augmented Marketing by Home Services Platforms

5.1.3 Growing Number of Service Providers

5.1.4 Increasing GNI Per Capita in the US

5.1.5 Increasing Site Visitors

5.1.6 Enhanced Home Booking Platform Features

5.1.7 Instant Book/Instant Connect Options

5.1.8 Smartphone Penetration and Growing M-Commerce Platform

5.1.9 Growing Millennial Population and Homeowners

5.1.10 Increasing Urbanization and Hectic Lifestyles

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Safety Concern and Costly Services

5.2.2 Diminishing Worth of Word-of-Mouth

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Spike in M&A Activity

5.3.2 Customized Job Rather Flat-Rate or Fixed-Fee

5.3.3 Developing Technology

5.3.4 Increasing Internet Penetration

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Home Service Market Player by Share

6.2 The US Home Service Market by Player Competitive Landscape Overview

6.3 Landscape Service Providers in US Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 IAC (Home Adviser & Angie's List)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Yelp Inc.

7.3 Amazon (Amazon Home Service)

7.4 INGKA Holding B.V. (TaskRabbit)

