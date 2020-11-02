Dublin, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Slate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless slate market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2014-2019



A wireless slate is a flexible and portable peripheral device used to control a computer that is connected to an interactive whiteboard (IWB). It has a touch-sensitive surface and an attached stylus pen that enables users to access files, write in digital ink and operate on-screen learning applications from anywhere in the room. Consequently, it is utilized in educational institutions to enhance teaching methodologies and facilitate collaborative learning. Other than this, it also finds applications in corporate board rooms, sports training rooms and broadcasting studios.



The increasing investments in IT infrastructure and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies across various organizations are among the key factors bolstering the global wireless slate market growth. Moreover, several educational institutions are replacing conventional teaching boards with interactive classrooms that are equipped with advanced hardware, such as IWBs, personal computers (PCs), document cameras and projector screens, to impart knowledge effectively. This acts as another growth-inducing factor, which is increasing the sales of wireless slates worldwide.



Apart from this, key players are introducing smart slates and offering customized solutions to cater to the diversified demands of different consumers. However, governments of several countries are encouraging social distancing measures, have declared lockdowns and temporarily closed educational institutions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



This, along with several organizations adopting remote working solutions around the world, is negatively impacting the market growth. The market is expected to witness growth once the situation is under control. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global wireless slate market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wireless slate market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wireless slate market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global Wireless Slate market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wireless Slate Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 On-Premise

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cloud-Based



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Primary Education

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Secondary and Higher Education

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

C3 IT Xperts

Califone

Eagan TeamBoard Inc.

Elmo USA Corp.

Genee Group (Microsoft)

Hitachi

Boxlight

Promethean World Ltd. (NetDragon Websoft Inc.)

Recordex USA

Speechi

Turning Technologies.

