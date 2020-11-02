TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS 2.11.2020 AT 15:45
Teleste Corporation - Manager's Transactions - Anna Luukkainen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Luukkainen, Anna
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Luukkainen, Timo
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201030151140_2
Transaction date: 2020-10-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,270 Unit price: 3.8865 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,270 Volume weighted average price: 3.8865 EUR
TELESTE CORPORATION
