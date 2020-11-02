TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS 2.11.2020 AT 15:45





Teleste Corporation - Manager's Transactions - Anna Luukkainen

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Luukkainen, Anna

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Luukkainen, Timo

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20201030151140_2

Transaction date: 2020-10-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,270 Unit price: 3.8865 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,270 Volume weighted average price: 3.8865 EUR





TELESTE CORPORATION

